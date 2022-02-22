Bears 2022 free agency preview: Have we seen the last of Allen Robinson?

Free agency is just around the corner, and Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles has plenty of work to do with this roster. There are some important decisions he has to make about who to add to the current roster and which pending free agents to retain heading into 2022.

Looking ahead to free agency, we’re breaking down every Bears free agent’s 2021 season, including the team’s need at the position and predicting whether they stay or go in free agency.

We’re starting with one of the biggest free agents this offseason: wide receiver Allen Robinson, who appears destined elsewhere in free agency. But is there hope with a new regime?

2021 stats

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

38 receptions (66 targets), 410 yards, one touchdown

2021 review

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

Coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, the Bears couldn’t resist losing Robinson to free agency, which is why they used the franchise tag on him paying him $18 million in 2021. You’d figure Robinson would be a big part of Chicago’s offense and a prime target for rookie quarterback Justin Fields. Instead, Robinson became virtually invisible — regardless of whether it was Fields or Andy Dalton under center. When Robinson wasn’t struggling with his chemistry with Fields, he was battling injuries that sidelined him five games in 2021. Robinson went from No. 1 receiver to an afterthought as Darnell Mooney stepped into the WR1 role.

Positional need: High

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Robinson has been the Bears’ top wideout since his arrival in 2018, but that’s likely to change heading into the 2022 season. Wide receiver remains one of Chicago’s biggest positional needs this offseason. Mooney is the only reliable wide receiver currently under contract for the Bears heading into the 2022 season, which means Chicago has plenty of work to do in the receiving corps. The Bears are expected to target receiver both in free agency and the NFL draft, where the important thing is surrounding Fields with weapons on offense.

Story continues

The future

AP Photo/David Becker

The Bears need weapons for Fields, and Robinson would surely be a quarterback’s best friend. But at this point, it feels like the ship has sailed with Robinson and Chicago — even with new management in place with GM Ryan Poles. The Bears aren’t expected to place the franchise tag on Robinson, which means he’s free to explore options outside of Chicago.

Robinson is expected to garner plenty of interest in free agency as one of the top receivers available. Teams like the Browns, Raiders and Jaguars could be potential landing spots for the playmaking wideout.

2022 free agency previews

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Bears GM Ryan Poles has some big decisions to make this offseason, including some in-house players set to hit free agency. Here’s a look at the free agents we’ll be profiling:

1

1