Bears 2022 free agency preview: Have we seen the last of Akiem Hicks?

Free agency is just around the corner, and Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles has plenty of work to do with this roster. There are some important decisions he has to make about who to add to the current roster and which pending free agents to retain heading into 2022.

Looking ahead to free agency, we’re breaking down every Bears free agent’s 2021 season, including the team’s need at the position and predicting whether they stay or go in free agency.

Next we’re looking at defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, who has been a staple on the defensive line for the last several years. While Hicks expressed his desire to remain in Chicago, have we seen the last of him in a Bears uniform?

2021 stats

25 tackles, 5 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, 9 QB hits

2021 review

Hicks had an overall disappointing season that was marred by injuries that limited him to just nine games in 2021. He battled groin and ankle injuries in what’s likely his final year with the Bears. This is the second time in three years that Hicks has played in less than 10 games, which isn’t going to get it done. But when Hicks was healthy, he showed that he could still be an impactful player up front for Chicago, whether that’s against the run or getting after the quarterback. We saw just that in his penultimate game at Soldier Field, where he had two sacks in a loss to the Vikings in Week 15.

Positional need: Moderate

Two Bears starters from the defensive line are hitting free agency in Hicks and Bilal Nichols, which are some big shoes to fill. With Chicago making the switch to a 4-3 scheme, there are just two defensive tackle starting jobs that need to be filled. But should the Bears decide to part ways with Eddie Goldman, who’s slated to have a $11.3 million cap hit in 2022, that would make it two starting jobs up for grabs. One of those could be Nichols, who’s a candidate to return to Chicago on an affordable deal. The Bears do have one thing going for them: depth. Guys like Khyiris Tonga, Angelo Blackson and Mario Edwards remain under contract heading into 2022.

The future

Hicks has been an integral part of the Bears defensive line since his arrival in 2016. He’s been a dominant force in stopping the run and pressuring the quarterback. But he’s on the wrong side of 30 years old and has battled injuries over the last couple of seasons. While Hicks expressed his desire to finish his career in Chicago, Hicks is likely to command a heftier contract that the Bears might not be willing to pay. Chicago could be faced with an important decision to bring back Hicks or turn to a younger, perhaps more affordable option at defensive tackle. While it wouldn’t be completely out of the question for Hicks to return to the Bears, it’s hard to see that happening at this point.

2022 free agency previews

Bears GM Ryan Poles has some big decisions to make this offseason, including some in-house players set to hit free agency. Here’s a look at the free agents we’ll be profiling:

