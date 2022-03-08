Bears 2022 free agency preview: Will Pat O’Donnell return to Chicago?

Free agency is just around the corner, and Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles has plenty of work to do with this roster. There are some important decisions he has to make about who to add to the current roster and which pending free agents to retain heading into 2022.

Looking ahead to free agency, we’re breaking down every Bears free agent’s 2021 season, including the team’s need at the position and predicting whether they stay or go in free agency.

It’s time to look at the specialists, beginning with punter Pat O’Donnell. Will he remain the longest-tenured Bear? Or are his days punting at Soldier Field over?

2021 stats

17 games, 62 punts, 2865 yards, 46.2 yards per punt

2021 review

Another year, another solid, if unspectacular season for O’Donnell. The veteran punter returned to the Bears on a one-year deal last offseason and officially became the longest-tenured Bear after cornerback Kyle Fuller and tackle Charles Leno Jr. were released. The former 2014 sixth-round draft pick was fairly average in 2021, finishing 16th in the league with 46.2 yards per attempt among punters with at least 30 punts during the season. The good news for the man formerly known as “Mega Punt” is that his yards per punt was the second-highest of his career and best since 2017. His season highlight came in week 15 against the Minnesota Vikings when he smashed a 72-yard punt, tied for third-longest last season. Aside from his leg, though, was his rapport with kicker Cairo Santos and long snapper Patrick Scales. The three of them worked together to ensure a solid season in the field goal department, one of the key bright spots for much of the year.

Positional need: Medium

Unless the Bears offense suddenly becomes one of the best scoring juggernauts the NFL has ever seen, they’re going to need to find someone who can be relied on as an effective punter on fourth downs. The Bears actually already signed another punter to a contract earlier this winter, bringing back Ryan Winslow. He had previously spent time with the Bears in training camp back in 2018. Since then, he’s bounced around and had stints in the league with multiple teams, three in 2021 alone. Even with the Winslow signing, though, it doesn’t mean the Bears won’t look to bring back O’Donnell or someone else for that matter. Punting hasn’t been an issue for this team, but it hasn’t exactly been a strength either. It will be interesting to see how Poles and the front office prioritize the position.

The future

To me, this one isn’t complicated; the Bears should re-sign O’Donnell and their entire kicking battery. And I think they will to just that. Sure, they’re not a top-five unit but they have great chemistry together and they solved the kicking woes that plagued this team for multiple seasons. Plus, O’Donnell has mastered the art of punting at Soldier Field, something that shouldn’t be taken for granted considering the wind tunnel it can become. Unless they want to use draft capital on someone like Matt Araiza, or sign one of the aging veterans for a couple million dollars, it makes sense to bring back a familiar face, at least for one more season.

