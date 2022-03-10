Bears 2022 free agency preview: Will Patrick Scales stay in Chicago?

Free agency is just around the corner, and Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles has plenty of work to do with this roster. There are some important decisions he has to make about who to add to the current roster and which pending free agents to retain heading into 2022.

Looking ahead to free agency, we’re breaking down every Bears free agent’s 2021 season, including the team’s need at the position and predicting whether they stay or go in free agency.

Up next is long snapper Patrick Scales. Scales has been with the Bears since the 2015 season. The relationship he has built with the special teams unit is unique. Keeping But will keeping Scales be a priority when it comes to special teams this offseason?

2021 stats

17 games played, 2 solo tackles, 2 assisted tackles

2021 review

Scales, who was re-signed last offseason to a one-year deal, appears to have earned another extension for 2022. What was beneficial for the Bears this season was their special teams unit. The problem is their special teams were used too much, especially when it came to punting or stalling out on offense, kicking field goals. Scales still did his role in 2021 – doing enough to earn at least one more year in Chicago.

Positional need: Low

Not to say the long-snapper role is easy, but the Bears could find another one in free agency if needed. In fact, they already signed veteran long-snapper Beau Brinkley earlier this offseason. With Scales, the Bears know what they’re getting. Moving on from Scales wouldn’t be their worst decision, but it’s hard to say they can upgrade at the position when he hasn’t been a problem.

The future

For the second year in a row, the future of the Bears special teams unit is good. Cairo Santos had another great season, Pat O’ Donnell is consistent, and Scales is a solid long snapper. But there are questions about whether Scales and O’Donnell will return after Chicago signed Brinkley and punter Ryan Winslow earlier this offseason. It doesn’t necessarily indicate that both will be replaced — as we’ve seen a second punter alongside O’Donnell at training camp before — but it’s an indication they’re not a given to return, including Scales. It’ll be interesting to see if that is addressed at all this offseason.

