Bears 2022 free agency preview: Could Damiere Byrd return as depth piece?

Free agency is just around the corner, and Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles has plenty of work to do with this roster. There are some important decisions he has to make about who to add to the current roster and which pending free agents to retain heading into 2022.

Looking ahead to free agency, we’re breaking down every Bears free agent’s 2021 season, including the team’s need at the position and predicting whether they stay or go in free agency.

Up next is Damiere Byrd. Byrd saw some time in all 17 games this season, proving that he can be a good, cheap option as a depth wide receiver. If the Bears want to bring him back as depth, he’d be an affordable option. But do they want him back?

2021 stats

38 targets, 26 receptions for 329 yards (12.7 yards per reception), 1 touchdown

2021 review

Byrd proved that he is a great option for the Bears as a depth receiver but nothing more. He had a few moments this season, including a touchdown against the Packers and catching the game-winning two-point conversion against the Seahawks. Outside of that, his season wasn’t much more than average. With Byrd not being a returner on special teams, that could be a concern for him when it comes down to who Chicago decides to bring back. Still, they have to look at the bright side. He’s a solid depth receiver and is cheap. He’s worth bringing back in 2022.

Positional need: High

Chicago Bears

The Bears have to add more to their receiving core during the offseason. Robinson is more than likely gone – which opens up that top receiver spot. Chicago will be in the running for one of the top targets but would be smart to draft one, too. To help the development and progress of Justin Fields, improving his weapons is a must. Whether Byrd is back or not won’t dictate that. There’s more needed.

The future

The future of the Bears wide receivers is questionable. Yes, they have Darnell Mooney, but there isn’t much around him just yet. With Robinson more than likely gone, they’ll have to add another top target and others. The draft will tell all, as they will have to bring in more playmakers at receiver. They’re set at quarterback and running back, but the pass-catchers are still up in the air.

2022 free agency previews

Bears GM Ryan Poles has some big decisions to make this offseason, including some in-house players set to hit free agency. Here’s a look at the free agents we’ll be profiling:

