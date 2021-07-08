Bears 2021 training camp roster preview: Wide receivers

Chicago Bears training camp is less than a month away, which means it’s time to start looking ahead at the roster the team is bringing to Lake Forest.

We already covered quarterback (here) and running backs (here), so now it’s time to turn our attention to who Andy Dalton or Justin Fields will be throwing the ball to in 2021: the wide receivers.

It’s a group led by Allen Robinson, even if just for one more season. There’s intriguing youth behind A-Rob, namely Darnell Mooney and the enigmatic Anthony Miller, and some new names Bears fans have to get acclimated with.

Let’s check out how this group stacks up.

The sure-things: Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney

The Bears' wide receiver group is a mixed bag behind Robinson and Mooney, who have the potential of becoming one of the NFL's more dynamic pass-catching tandems in 2021. Robinson's resume is well-established. He's one of the league's most polished route-runners and his approach to the game on and off the field is without peers. Robinson finished the 2020 season with 102 catches for 1,250 yards and six touchdowns. He has a combined 200 catches over the last two seasons despite playing with what may have been the worst quarterback situation in the league. Mooney is not yet the established force that Robinson is, but he flashed enough upside in his rookie year to get excited about his future. He put All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey in a blender on what became his signature play of 2020 despite a horrifically overthrown pass that cost the first-year wideout a massive touchdown opportunity. Mooney finished his rookie season second on the team in receptions (61) and yards (631) and added four touchdowns. He's the ideal complement to Robinson's style of play and should provide the Bears with some exciting plays downfield in 2021.

The 'maybe this is the year' guys: Anthony Miller, Javon Wims and Riley Ridley

The worst thing an NFL player can become early in his career is that guy who's always expected to breakout, but never quite gets there. That's the case with Anthony Miller, who's entering a make-or-break season with the Bears, assuming he's even on the roster by the time training camp breaks. Miller's poor practice habits and on-field mistakes have cost him playing time despite his obvious high-level ability. He managed just 485 yards and two touchdowns in 2020. Javon Wims' signature moment as a pro is a sucker punch. Not great. Still, the big-bodied wideout has flashed some legitimate ability during his career, even if it's been in spurts and on a very limited basis. Wims, like Miller, will be fighting for a roster spot this summer. Then there's Riley Ridley, the 2019 fourth-round pick who appeared in just five games last season and has a grand total of 10 catches in his career. Ridley was viewed as a draft-day steal when the Bears snagged him on Day 3, but it's becoming painfully obvious that he may have actually been a reach. There probably isn't room for all three of these guys to make the team. Chicago added some new faces (see below) to the wide receiver room who appear like better candidates to make the squad.

The newbies: Marquise Goodwin and Damiere Byrd

Both Marquise Goodwin and Damiere Byrd were signed to one-year deals in free agency, but don't let that fool you: both pass-catchers bring an established resume of production to Chicago and offer value as potential contributors on offense. Goodwin opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 and has battled injuries over the last several years which have limited him to just 20 games since 2018. But his downfield speed is elite, and at 30 years old, there's still plenty of juice in his legs. Byrd started 14 games for the Patriots last season and finished the year with 47 catches for 604 yards and one touchdown. His production wasn't earth-shattering, but it was still production. Byrd feels like a good bet to be the WR3 come opening day. It's difficult imagining a scenario where either of these guys fails to make the active roster.

The rest of the bunch

The remaining wide receivers on the Bears' likely training camp roster include Jester Weah, Rodney Adams, Thomas Ives, Khalil McClain, Chris Lacy, and Dazz Newsome. Newsome is recovering from a shoulder injury and is a candidate to begin the year on the PUP list. He was the Bears' most intriguing rookie at the position before the injury and should regain that status once he's fully healthy, which could be at or near the start of training camp. Weah is an interesting guy too. He has good size (6'3) and speed (4.43) and was a productive player during his tenure at Pittsburgh. He was signed by the Houston Texans in 2018 as an undrafted free agent and spent the 2019 season with the Washington Football Team as a member of their practice squad. He was waived at the start of the 2020 season. At 26 years old, he still has some upside worth checking out in the preseason.

