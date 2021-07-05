Bears 2021 training camp roster preview: Quarterbacks

Chicago Bears training camp is less than a month away, which means it’s time to start looking ahead at the roster the team is bringing to Lake Forest.

It starts at the most important position: Quarterback. And the quarterbacks room is going to look a lot different this year following Mitchell Trubisky’s free-agent departure and the addition of two new quarterbacks.

The biggest offseason addition for the Bears is rookie Justin Fields, who will start training camp as the back-up to veteran Andy Dalton, who Chicago signed in free agency. While Matt Nagy already declared there’s no way for Fields to win the starting job in camp, you never know what can happen. Especially if Fields impresses like many expect him to.

While there’s plenty of change, there’s likely to be a familiar face in Nick Foles, who will serve as Chicago’s third-string quarterback — barring a trade, that is.

Let’s take a look at the quarterbacks heading into training camp.

Andy Dalton

Andy Dalton has been given the green light as the Bears' starting quarterback heading into Week 1. Matt Nagy declared that there was no scenario, barring injury, in which rookie Justin Fields would win the starting job. But he'll no doubt face comparisons to Fields. After spending his first nine seasons with the Bengals, Dalton signed with the Cowboys last year to serve as Dak Prescott's back-up. But after Prescott's injury, Dalton wound up starting nine games in 2020. Dalton was serviceable behind an injury-ravaged offensive line, where he completed 64.9% of his passes for 2,170 yards, 14 touchdowns, eight interceptions and an 87.3 quarterback rating. Dalton signed a one-year deal with the Bears earlier this offseason, where he was told that he would be the team's starting quarterback. He should serve as a good mentor for Fields until the rookie gets his chance to start.

Justin Fields

Justin Fields has already stolen the hearts of Bears fans everywhere -- and he hasn't even taken a snap. But the hope and optimism that he's brought to the franchise is something that hasn't been felt in a long time. And there's a reason for that -- Fields might just be the real deal, a franchise quarterback Chicago has been waiting on for decades. Fields impressed during offseason workouts, where his accuracy, athleticism, leadership and intelligence shown through, even though there were some expected rookie mistakes. And while many expect Fields to outshine Dalton in training camp, Nagy made it clear that Fields can't win the starting job in camp. But that doesn't mean Fields and Dalton won't be compared on a daily basis, and begs the question -- what happens if Fields is significantly better? While Fields might not start the season as the Bears' starting quarterback, the expectation is that is won't take long for the former Ohio State star to find the field as the starter.

Nick Foles

Things have certainly changed for Nick Foles from last training camp to this one, where he's gone from competing for the starting job to being pinned as the third-string quarterback. And that's only because the Bears haven't been able to find a trade partner for him -- as it would cost more to release him than keep him -- although that could change as training camp and preseason unfold. After losing out on the starting job to Trubisky last year, Foles got his opportunity to lead this team when he replaced a benched Trubisky in Week 3, where he led Chicago to a miraculous comeback against the Falcons. Aside from that and a Week 5 win against Tom Brady and Buccaneers, Foles struggled as the Bears starter, and Nagy was forced to go back to Trubisky in Week 12. Where things stand, Foles will serve as yet another mentor to Fields, who is being groomed as Chicago's future franchise quarterback.

