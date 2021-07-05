Bears 2021 training camp roster preview: Quarterbacks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alyssa Barbieri
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Chicago Bears training camp is less than a month away, which means it’s time to start looking ahead at the roster the team is bringing to Lake Forest.

It starts at the most important position: Quarterback. And the quarterbacks room is going to look a lot different this year following Mitchell Trubisky’s free-agent departure and the addition of two new quarterbacks.

The biggest offseason addition for the Bears is rookie Justin Fields, who will start training camp as the back-up to veteran Andy Dalton, who Chicago signed in free agency. While Matt Nagy already declared there’s no way for Fields to win the starting job in camp, you never know what can happen. Especially if Fields impresses like many expect him to.

While there’s plenty of change, there’s likely to be a familiar face in Nick Foles, who will serve as Chicago’s third-string quarterback — barring a trade, that is.

Let’s take a look at the quarterbacks heading into training camp.

Andy Dalton

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Andy Dalton has been given the green light as the Bears' starting quarterback heading into Week 1. Matt Nagy declared that there was no scenario, barring injury, in which rookie Justin Fields would win the starting job. But he'll no doubt face comparisons to Fields. After spending his first nine seasons with the Bengals, Dalton signed with the Cowboys last year to serve as Dak Prescott's back-up. But after Prescott's injury, Dalton wound up starting nine games in 2020. Dalton was serviceable behind an injury-ravaged offensive line, where he completed 64.9% of his passes for 2,170 yards, 14 touchdowns, eight interceptions and an 87.3 quarterback rating. Dalton signed a one-year deal with the Bears earlier this offseason, where he was told that he would be the team's starting quarterback. He should serve as a good mentor for Fields until the rookie gets his chance to start.

Justin Fields

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Justin Fields has already stolen the hearts of Bears fans everywhere -- and he hasn't even taken a snap. But the hope and optimism that he's brought to the franchise is something that hasn't been felt in a long time. And there's a reason for that -- Fields might just be the real deal, a franchise quarterback Chicago has been waiting on for decades. Fields impressed during offseason workouts, where his accuracy, athleticism, leadership and intelligence shown through, even though there were some expected rookie mistakes. And while many expect Fields to outshine Dalton in training camp, Nagy made it clear that Fields can't win the starting job in camp. But that doesn't mean Fields and Dalton won't be compared on a daily basis, and begs the question -- what happens if Fields is significantly better? While Fields might not start the season as the Bears' starting quarterback, the expectation is that is won't take long for the former Ohio State star to find the field as the starter.

Nick Foles

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Things have certainly changed for Nick Foles from last training camp to this one, where he's gone from competing for the starting job to being pinned as the third-string quarterback. And that's only because the Bears haven't been able to find a trade partner for him -- as it would cost more to release him than keep him -- although that could change as training camp and preseason unfold. After losing out on the starting job to Trubisky last year, Foles got his opportunity to lead this team when he replaced a benched Trubisky in Week 3, where he led Chicago to a miraculous comeback against the Falcons. Aside from that and a Week 5 win against Tom Brady and Buccaneers, Foles struggled as the Bears starter, and Nagy was forced to go back to Trubisky in Week 12. Where things stand, Foles will serve as yet another mentor to Fields, who is being groomed as Chicago's future franchise quarterback.

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • BamaInsider Top 40 for 2021: Tide's 'Terminator' takes the No. 2 spot

    BamaInsider is unveiling its annual top-40 list for the Alabama football team. Players were rated based on their projected impact for the Crimson Tide this season. … Named Shaun Alexander-FWAA Freshman of the Year after leading the nation’s freshmen with seven sacks as part of 52 total tackles, including 10.5 stops for a loss with eight quarterback hurries... Also forced a fumble against Florida in the SEC Championship Game and blocked a field-goal attempt against Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl Game… Named to the SEC All-Freshman Team while also earning second-team All-SEC honors from the Associated Press… Picked up defensive player of the week honors from the Alabama coaching staff for his play against Mississippi State, LSU, Florida and Notre Dame ... Also earned special teams player of the week accolades for his play against Notre Dame.

  • Bow Wow is livid that his Falcons didn’t draft Bears QB Justin Fields

    The Bears finally appear to be on the right side of a quarterback draft pick with Justin Fields.

  • Letters to Sports: Give the Clippers their due, and the same goes for Chris Paul

    The Clippers' historic playoff run should be saluted — and Suns guard Chris Paul's role in ending it is duly noted — but maybe we shouldn't get carried away.

  • Alijah Vera-Tucker has checked every box for Jets OL coach John Benton

    One of the bright spots of the Jets’ dismal 2-14 season in 2020 was the play of left tackle Mekhi Becton. The first-round pick stepped right into the starting lineup and looked like a player who will be a fixture at a key spot on the offensive line for years to come. The rest of [more]

  • Hector Lombard: Jake Paul doesn’t have balls to fight bareknuckle

    Hector Lombard says Jake Paul doesn't have the balls to fight bareknuckle.

  • RB Market Deep Dive: How the Browns should handle Nick Chubb’s extension

    Breaking down the Browns options on if, when and how much to pay Nick Chubb on an extension

  • Leave the lakefront? Bears fans have mixed emotions on that

    For years, Graham Alexa had one of the cheapest views at Soldier Field. A potential move has at least some fans excited about the possibilities even if seeing a founding NFL franchise move out of the city it has called home for a century would be tough.

  • S.Korea in talks to make 1 bln vaccine doses

    South Korea is in talks with mRNA vaccine makers including Pfizer and Moderna to produce COVID-19 shots in the country.And says it is ready to offer to make up to 1 billion doses immediately. That's according to a senior government official. The plan, if approved, would help ease tight global supply of COVID-19 vaccines, particularly in Asia which lags behind North America and Europe in vaccine rollouts. It also puts South Korea a step closer to its ambition of becoming a major vaccine manufacturing center. This is Lee Kang-ho, the director general for the global vaccine hub committee under South Korea's health ministry:"There are only a few mRNA vaccine developers - Pfizer, Moderna, CureVac and BioNTech. Thus there's a limit to how much they can produce to meet global demand. South Korea is keen to help by offering its facilities to produce them."South Korea already has deals to locally produce three coronavirus vaccines developed by AstraZeneca, Novavax, and Russia. It also has a vaccine bottling and packaging deal with Moderna.Another government source said the local vaccine makers include Hanmi Pharmaceuticals and Quratis.Hanmi confirmed it has a big capacity reserved for a diabetes drug by pharmaceutical company Sanofi, which can be used for COVID-19 vaccine production as the project has stalled.The company's senior vice president Kim Soo-jin said Hanmi has been reaching out to vaccine developers in the last year. Quratis, which makes a tuberculosis vaccine, said its new factory built last year can now be used for mRNA vaccine production.BioNTech declined to comment, Moderna and CureVac did not reply to Reuters' requests for comments.A Pfizer spokesperson said the company is making efforts to enhance its COVID-19 vaccine supply chain but added that they do not have specific announcements at this time.

  • Notre Dame up to No. 2 ranked recruiting class for 2022

    What does this class still need?

  • Joey Chestnut sets new record, eats 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes

    Chestnut broke his own record, even if no one watching at home was able to see it happen.

  • Men in Blazers’ Roger Bennett: ‘It’s a universal coming-of-age impulse to romanticize what you’re not’

    The Men in Blazers co-host and native Liverpudlian traces the origins of his love affair with America in the just-published memoir (Re)born in the USA (Re)born in the USA, Roger Bennett’s homage to America, is mostly set in his native Liverpool. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images More than a third of Britons watched Dallas during the soap opera’s heyday. With only three TV channels before 1982, there wasn’t much else on. But the massive viewership also implied a nation eager for escapism. “Eastenders,

  • 'Best thing that happened to my career': How the Suns view Chris Paul's leadership style

    Over the years, Chris Paul's demanding style elevated the play and expectations for those around him. It also led to tension with star teammates.

  • Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks dies at 24 from apparent head injury after fall

    The Columbus Blue Jackets said gaolie Matiss Kivlenieks died Sunday at the age of 24 after sustaining an apparent head injury following a fall.

  • Mock draft watch: Lions land new franchise QB with the No. 1 pick

    The Lions get the No. 1 pick in the latest from Pro Football Network

  • LeBron James halts prep basketball game to confront PA announcer over Bronny call

    LeBron went full basketball dad in an arena with his name on it.

  • Dennis Green’s famous tirade is funniest moment of Larry Fitzgerald’s career

    Larry Fitzgerald recognizes the 2006 Monday night loss to the Bears as a bad one, but he still laughs at Dennis Green's postgame reaction.

  • Terry Donahue, winningest UCLA football coach, dies at 77

    LOS ANGELES (AP) Terry Donahue, the winningest coach in Pac-12 Conference and UCLA football history who later served as general manager of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers, has died. Donahue has the most wins (98) of any coach in Pac-12 history and also the most wins (151) in UCLA history.

  • MLB All-Star Game snubs: Five players who deserve a trip to Denver

    Manny Machado is among five players who deserved but didn’t receive a roster spot when full All-Star Game teams were announced Sunday evening.

  • Rachel Nichols' leaked 'diversity' comments about Maria Taylor causes uproar at ESPN

    After Taylor was given NBA Finals hosting duties in 2020, Nichols commented that Taylor had been promoted at her expense due to 'diversity.'

  • Rocket Mortgage Classic purse payout: What Cameron Davis and Co. earned

    Here's a look at what the Cameron Davis and the rest of the players who made the cut earned in Detroit.