Bears 2021 schedule release: Chicago has 4 primetime games

The Bears released their full schedule on Wednesday, and included are several marquee matchups. Not only will the Bears take on big-time opponents, like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Baltimore Ravens, but they’ll play four primetime games.

The Bears will kickoff the season in the national spotlight, taking on the Los Angeles Rams in the first Sunday Night Football game of the year. They appear in primetime next in Week 9 when they travel to Pittsburgh for a date against Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers on Monday Night Football. After that, the Bears play the Packers in Lambeau on SNF in Week 14. It will be the second year in a row that the Bears and Packers will square off on SNF. Finally the Bears wrap up their primetime slate with another MNF appearance against the Vikings in Week 15. It will also be the second year in a row that Bears-Vikings will be featured on MNF.

While it’s not technically a primetime game, the Bears will be in the national spotlight when they play in Detroit on Thanksgiving. It’s the third time in four years that the Bears will play the Lions on Thanksgiving.

Last season, the Bears also played in four primetime games.

Bears single game tickets go on sale Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m.

