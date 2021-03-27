Bears 2021 roster: Evaluating each position after the first wave of free agency

The Chicago Bears didn’t exactly make a big splash during the first wave of free agency, but they did make some moves to fill some important holes on the roster. Although not every move was met by fan approval.

Chicago addressed their quarterback woes by signing veteran Andy Dalton to a one-year deal worth $10 million, which didn’t sit well with fans after the Bears attempted to trade for Russell Wilson. The same could be said with Chicago’s decision to release two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Kyle Fuller and replace him with Desmond Trufant.

But the Bears did make some good moves this offseason, including bringing back the likes of defensive lineman Mario Edwards and kicker Cairo Santos, as well as the additions of defensive lineman Angelo Blackson and outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu.

Let’s take a look at each position on the roster and evaluate whether they’ve gotten better or worse after this first wave of free agency.

Quarterback: A setback

After a couple of weeks of speculation that Russell Wilson could be traded to the Bears, Chicago had to settle for veteran Andy Dalton, which wasn't a move that sat well with fans. While Mitchell Trubisky wasn't the answer, there at least was some momentum and proof that this offense could succeed at the end of last season. The Bears don't really know what they're getting in Dalton, whose play has declined over the last few years. Which is why quarterback is definitely a need for Chicago heading into the draft.

Running back: An upgrade

Chicago shocked fans with an impressive move on offense by inking former Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams to a one-year deal. He immediately is an upgrade over the Bears' running back situation from a year ago. With David Montgomery, who shined during his sophomore season, and the return of Tarik Cohen, Chicago certainly has an impressive and versatile running backs room heading into 2021.

Wide receiver: Encouraging, but still needs some work

The Bears didn't bring in any new additions at receiver, but their biggest move was ensuring Allen Robinson will play in Chicago in 2021. Robinson signed his franchise tag, which ensures him a salary of $18 million in 2021, if he and the Bears can't work out a long-term deal before July 15. With the duo of Robinson and Darnell Mooney, the Bears return two dynamic receivers that can make some electric plays. But receiver remains a massive need heading into the NFL draft given the uncertainty of Robinson's future in Chicago beyond 2021 and Anthony Miller, who has failed to live up to expectations and is rumored to be on the trade block.

Tight end: Nothing's changed...yet

The tight end situation looks exactly the same as it did when the 2020 season ended, which is surprising given the Bears serve to save $6 million in salary cap space by parting ways with Jimmy Graham. Graham's continued presence on the roster could indicate that Chicago values his presence and dynamic with second-year tight end Cole Kmet. Or it could be something to lure Wilson to the Bears, as Chicago still is interested in trading for the star quarterback despite the Seattle Seahawks turning their initial offer down. With Graham set to become a free agent after this season, the Bears would do well to target a tight end in the later rounds to groom alongside Kmet.

Offensive line: A work in progress

The Bears have started to make moves on the offensive line this offseason, but they're far from done. After parting ways with right tackle Bobby Massie, which saved Chicago $5.4 million in cap space, the Bears re-signed Germain Ifedi to a one-year deal to presumably resume the vacant right tackle position. But Chicago also added former Denver Broncos offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson, who at the very least could serve as depth or at most competition at right tackle. Still, offensive tackle remains a huge concern for the Bears heading into the NFL draft.

Defensive line: Some big losses, but some solid additions

The defensive line has long been the strength of Chicago's roster given the starters and key rotational players that have contributed to the success of this defense. The Bears lost Roy Robertson-Harris and Brent Urban to free agency, but they did re-sign Mario Edwards to a three-year extension to keep a key rotational player at the ready. It'll certainly help that Chicago will be getting back nose tackle Eddie Goldman in 2021, who opted out of last season due to COVID-19 concerns. The Bears also added another key rotational guy in former Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Angelo Blackson. So where things stand, the defensive line remains arguably the most solid position group.

Inside linebackers: Step forward in depth

One of the biggest concerns for the Bears last season was depth at inside linebacker, something that ultimately hurt them in the postseason when Roquan Smith suffered an elbow injury the previous week that left Chicago vulnerable with Josh Woods and Joel Iyiegbuniwe, who are inexperienced. The Bears signed linebacker Christian Jones, who returns to Chicago for his second stint. Jones is already an upgrade over Woods and Iyiegbuniwe, bringing with him some valuable experience and some insurance should Smith or Danny Trevathan be sidelined.

Outside linebackers: Slight upgrade

The Bears pass rush will certainly be under the microscope heading into 2021, which starts with Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn, the team's two highest-paid players. But Chicago also brought in some reinforcements in Jeremiah Attaochu, who appeared in 13 games with the Denver Broncos, including five starts, and totaled 5.0 sacks, nine quarterback hits and 31 tackles. Attaochu is an obvious upgrade over Barkevious Mingo, who the Bears let walk in free agency, and he's someone that's had success in filling in for a big name.

Cornerback: A big step backwards

Chicago took a big step backward at the cornerback position when they decided to release two-time Pro Bowler Kyle Fuller. It was a move that was done to free up $11 million in cap space, as Fuller was due to make $20 million, but it was the result of GM Ryan Pace's mismanagement of the salary cap over the years. The Bears signed veteran Desmond Trufant to presumably fill the very large void left by Fuller. But for the second year in a row, Chicago needs to draft a cornerback.

Safety: Still needs some work

With just Eddie Jackson under contract prior to free agency, the Bears made it a point to bring back some key safeties and special teams contributors to the roster by re-signing Deon Bush and DeAndre Houston-Carson to one-year deals. Still, Tashaun Gipson remains unsigned, and the safety spot opposite Jackson remains vacant, which certainly makes it a need heading into the NFL draft.

Specialists: What's old is new again

Chicago brought back their entire trio of specialists in kicker Cairo Santos, punter Pat O'Donnell and long snapper Patrick Scales for the 2021 season, which keeps some much-needed consistency at a position group that had an impressive season. The only questions on special teams come at kick returner, as Cordarrelle Patterson remains unsigned as a free agent. Especially as Cohen's return will bring some stability to the punt return game.

