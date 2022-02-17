Bears 2021 rookie season review: DT Khyiris Tonga

The Chicago Bears drafted seven players in the 2021 NFL draft, where a number of them made significant contributions on offense, defense or special teams during their rookie season.

While Khyiris Tonga was Chicago’s final draft selection in the seventh round, he proved to be among the rookies that saw the most playing time as a starter. What Tonga put on tape was encouraging heading into 2022.

Here’s a brief overview of Tonga’s rookie season and how he might contribute moving forward.

2021 stats

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

24 total tackles, 1 TFL, 0 sacks, 1 fumble recovery

2021 season review

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

While Tonga wasn’t a high-profile rookie, he saw among the most action among the Class of 2021. Tonga saw action in 15 games, including two starts, and he showcased his potential as a powerful run stuffer and got better as the season wore on.

There’s no denying Tonga has strength, but his technique should be a point of emphasis heading into 2022. Although, he did get better as the season progressed. Tonga did find a nice role there in the defensive line rotation and was a solid backup at nose tackle behind Eddie Goldman.

Tonga also got his chance on offense, where he served as a fullback to help clear David Montgomery’s way into the end zone against the Giants in Week 17.

Best game: at Cleveland Browns (Week 3)

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Tonga didn’t have one particular standout game, but his most impressive outing came in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns. Tonga made his first NFL start in place of an injured Eddie Goldman, and the rookie showed his potential almost immediately.

Tonga got off to a fast start, where he was taking it to one of the better offensive lines in the league at the time. He had quick three tackles in the first quarter and finished the game with five total tackles (3 solo).

2022 season outlook

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The are questions on the defensive line as veterans Akiem Hicks and Bilal Nichols are set to hit free agency and with Eddie Goldman as a potential cap casualty. So Tonga has an opportunity to provide valuable depth for the Bears moving forward. But there are questions about whether Tonga fits into a 4-3 scheme as Matt Eberflus’ defense is set to make the transition from a 3-4.

Story continues

The 4-3 scheme essentially has no true nose tackle, which Tonga previously occupied. Which means the Bears need to figure out if Tonga would fit as a 0 technique or a 3 technique, making this an important offseason for Tonga. And if Hicks, Nichols and/or Goldman are gone this offseason, Tonga could find himself in a starting role.

2021 season reviews

We’re unveiling our rookie season reviews over the next week. Here’s a look at the rundown from the 2021 rookie class:

[listicle id=501076]

1

1