Bears 2021 rookie season review: CB Thomas Graham Jr.

The Chicago Bears drafted seven players in the 2021 NFL draft, where a number of them made significant contributions on offense, defense or special teams during their rookie season.

Graham went under-the-radar for most of his rookie season, where he spent most of the year of the practice squad. But fate intervened, giving Graham a starting opportunity in Week 15 on prime time. Graham made the most of his opportunity and showed that he could be a future CB2 opposite Jaylon Johnson.

Here’s a brief overview of Graham’s rookie season and how he might contribute moving forward.

2021 stats

13 tackles, 4 pass breakups, 0 interceptions, 1 TFL

2021 season review

If not for the Bears’ entire starting secondary landing on COVID-19 reserve in Week 15, we never would’ve known that there was a potential star in the making in Graham just sitting on the practice squad. Graham, a sixth-round rookie out of Oregon, quickly established himself as the second-best cornerback on the team behind Jaylon Johnson. Considering the fact that Graham spent most of the season on the practice squad and had only one real game of significant action, his rookie season was promising yet incomplete.

Graham was quickly signed to the active roster after an impressive debut in his first NFL start against the Vikings. But he didn’t get another chance to start in the three weeks that followed — even though the season was over at that point. Those were valuable reps wasted because former head coach Matt Nagy was trying to win games before he was inevitably fired. Although, there’s certainly an argument to be made that Graham gave Chicago the best chance to win.

Best game: vs. Vikings (Week 15)

In his first NFL start, Graham faced a tall order stepping in from the practice squad to the active roster for a Monday night game against division rivals Minnesota. And almost immediately, we caught a glimpse at Graham’s amazing potential. Graham played every snap at cornerback in Chicago’s Week 15 loss to the Vikings, which left everyone wondering why the heck Graham was just sitting on the practice squad instead of being on the field.

Graham had seven tackles and three pass breakups in his NFL debut, including a nice pass breakup on Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson. Sure, Graham needed some time on the practice squad to get his feet under him. Especially considering he sat out the 2020 season at Oregon. But he made the most of his lone starting opportunity, and he was a big reason why the Bears were in the game in the fourth quarter.

2022 season outlook

It’s crazy to believe that Graham was just sitting there on the practice squad — free to be poached by other teams — and showed some incredible promise in limited action last season.

We still don’t know what the Bears have in Graham given he only started one game and saw limited action in the final three weeks. But there’s no doubt that he’s in play to compete for the starting cornerback job opposite Johnson heading into 2022.

Graham impressed in such a small sample size that it’s hard to imagine he won’t make a substantial leap in Year 2. While it’s safe to assume Graham will lock down a roster spot, there’s an argument to be made that Graham could secure the CB2 role.

