Bears 2021 rookie season review: QB Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears drafted seven players in the 2021 NFL draft, where a number of them made significant contributions on offense, defense or special teams during their rookie season.

There was no rookie more important than quarterback Justin Fields, who Chicago traded up to draft at No. 11 overall. Fields was the fourth quarterback drafted, although many considered him to be the second best QB in the 2021 draft class.

Let’s take a look back at Fields’ rookie season and see what we can project for the future.

2021 stats

Chris Unger/Getty Images

159-of-270 (58.9%) for 1,870 yards, 7 TD, 10 INT

72 rushes for 420 yards, 2 TD

2021 season review

Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Fields’ rookie season was filled with plenty of ups and downs, which was to be expected. But it certainly didn’t pan out the way many expected, which started back in training camp when he didn’t get an opportunity to win the starting job over Andy Dalton. Still, Fields found himself in the starting role in Week 3 after Dalton went down with an injury. And Fields never gave it back.

Fields showcased his raw talent, athleticism and potential during a rookie season where his development was hampered by Matt Nagy, who was fired after season’s end. Fields was banged up throughout the year — sacked 36 times in 12 games — which led to injuries that sidelined him for four games.

But Fields had his struggles, which was to be expected during his rookie season, primarily with holding onto the ball too long and protecting the ball. Fields had 12 fumbles, which was tied for the fourth-most among quarterbacks in 2021. Still, Fields’ upside was apparent during a rocky rookie season.

Best game: Steelers

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

While the Bears-Steelers game is remembered for its poor officiating, it’s also the moment where Bears fans got a glimpse of the kind of quarterback Fields could become. Fields completed 17-of-29 passes for 291 yards with one touchdown and one interception (89.9 rating) and had eight rushes for 45 yards.

Story continues

The Steelers game isn’t Fields’ flashiest game — stats wise — but it was Fields’ coming out party where he showed that he could be a star quarterback in the NFL. Trailing 26-20 with 2:47 left in the game, Fields orchestrated an impressive 7-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that resulted in a 16-yard touchdown pass to Darnell Mooney to take a 27-26 lead with 1:46 left.

While Chicago didn’t get the win, it showed that Fields can step in big moments with the game on the line. And that’s just as a rookie.

QB Justin Fields was impressive in Week 10 vs. a proven @Steelers defense. Here, @MattBowen41 shows Fields vs. Cover 1, highlighting his ability to hold the Deep safety and drive the ball to his TE on the seam route. #NFL@GregCosell | @__bbell | #DaBears pic.twitter.com/CgOm5sivC5 — NFL Matchup on ESPN (@NFLMatchup) November 21, 2021

2022 season outlook

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Fields enters the offseason knowing that he’ll be the Bears’ starting quarterback in 2022, which means things are already looking up. For all intents and purposes, this season is a fresh start for Fields, who’s rookie season was rocky to say the least. Fields will have time to develop chemistry with his weapons both current — Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet — and future Bears during the offseason program, minicamp, OTAs and training camp.

The arrival of new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is key for Fields’ development, and things are already looking encouraging. That starts with Getsy building the offense around Fields’ strengths, something Nagy never attempted to do. Getsy’s vision for his offense revolves around the strengths of his players, leaning on the run and utilizing play-action, all while understanding that everything runs through the quarterback.

There’s no doubt Fields has the ability to become a star quarterback in this league. And the expectation is Fields will take a big step forward in Year 2.

2021 season reviews

We’re unveiling our rookie season reviews over the next week. Here’s a look at the rundown from the 2021 rookie class:

[listicle id=501076]

1

1