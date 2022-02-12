Bears 2021 rookie season review: OT Teven Jenkins

The Chicago Bears drafted seven players in the 2021 NFL draft, where a number of them made significant contributions on offense, defense or special teams during their rookie season.

While Justin Fields was the rookie generating most of the hype, offensive tackle Teven Jenkins was a highly-coveted selection in the second round. The Bears traded to move up to land him, and expectations were high for Jenkins at tackle. Only, he suffered a bit of a setback.

Let’s take a look back at Jenkins’ rookie season and see what we can project for the future.

2021 stats

6 games (2 starts)

160 offense snaps played

7 penalties

2 sacks allowed

2021 season review

Teven Jenkins’ rookie season couldn’t have gotten off to a worse start — before even the pads came on in training camp. Jenkins dealt with a back injury that later required surgery, putting his status for the season in doubt. It was one of the risks in not only drafting but trading up to land Jenkins given back concerns at Oklahoma State. Still, Matt Nagy remained hopeful Jenkins would be able to return at some point — and he eventually did. But it left the Bears in a tough spot at the tackle position, which prompted them to go out and sign 39-year-old Jason Peters to play left tackle.

Jenkins did return from injured reserve to see playing time in the final six games, which included two starts at the left tackle position in place of an injured Peters. Jenkins showed some encouraging signs that he could develop into a tackle of the future — be it on the left or right side of the line — as a tough, nasty offensive lineman this team has been missing since Kyle Long and Olin Kreutz. But Jenkins did have his rookie struggles, most notably seven penalties in limited action. Luckily, it’s something that can be fixed.

Best game: vs. Vikings (Week 15)

There’s not a huge sample size to go off, but Jenkins’ most memorable game was against the Vikings, where he got his first start at left tackle in place of an injured Peters. Fields was sacked three times, but Jenkins was easily the best offensive lineman on the field for Chicago. He allowed just two pressures on Fields in 48 pass blocking snaps and running backs averaged 8.5 yards per carry directly behind him.

The most memorable moment came when Fields took a hit out of bounds, which prompted Jenkins to get in the face of a Vikings defensive lineman to defense his quarterback. Jenkins got a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, but it was one of those rare penalties that you’ll accept. Shortly after, Germain Ifedi shoved Jenkins for engaging, which angered a lot of fans.

All season, Fields had taken some brutal hits and wasn’t helped out by his offensive linemen. Jenkins, in his first start, made it clear that opposing teams aren’t going to be able to take those shots at his quarterback without some kind of retaliation.

2022 season outlook

The expectation is that Jenkins will have an expanded role in his second season, especially given his back issues are hopefully behind him. Whether that’s at left tackle or right tackle remains to be seen. New GM Ryan Poles stressed an overhaul on the offensive line this offseason, which likely means he’s targeting another tackle in the draft and we could see some shifts among the returning linemen.

Jenkins was a highly-touted offensive tackle coming out of the 2021 NFL draft, and the second-round pick figures to factor into Chicago’s plans on the offensive line in 2022. Jenkins didn’t get a lot of opportunities to showcase his potential or to actually develop on the field as an NFL starter, but that should change heading into 2022.

