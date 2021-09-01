Bears' 2021 practice squad, waiver claims tracker after final cuts

Bears' practice squad, waiver claims tracker after cuts originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It's the day after the final roster cut down deadline of NFL training camps and teams around the league are making a flurry of moves. That includes claiming players off the waiver wire and signing players to the practice squad.

That includes the Chicago Bears, who were 20th in the waiver wire order.

As the Bears make moves, we'll continue to update below.

Bears' Waiver Claims

The Bears claimed wide receiver Nsimba Webster, who was with the San Francisco 49ers in camp, per Brad Biggs.

Webster was the lone Bears' claim off waivers, and he is a sixth receiver on the roster. Webster figures to be a return specialist, which is a hole in the Bears' roster with Tarik Cohen sidelined with an injury and Cordarrelle Patterson departing during the offseason.

Also worth noting, no player the Bears put on waivers on Tuesday were claimed by other teams making them all eligible and available for the practice squad.

Bears' Practice Squad Signings

The Bears are building out their practice squad by signing a few players back. NFL teams can carry 16 players on their practice squad.

Outside linebacker Charles Snowden is expected to re-sign, per Biggs.

Cornerback Thomas Graham, Jr., and the Bears' sixth round pick in 2021, is also expected to re-sign, per Biggs.

Running back Artavis Pierce is expected to re-sign, per Biggs.

Outside linebacker Sam Kamara is expected to re-sign, per Biggs.

Wide receiver Isaiah Coulter is expected to re-sign, per Biggs.

Kicker Brian Johnson is expected to re-sign, per Biggs.

Running back Ryan Nall re-signed, per Tom Pelissero.

Offensive lineman Dieter Eiselen is expected to re-sign, per Biggs.

Bears' Free Agent Signings

The Bears have also signed some players who cleared waivers.

Artie Burns

Story continues

The Bears re-signed Artie Burns, a cornerback the team released on Tuesday. The Bears only had four cornerbacks on the roster after the cut deadline and Burns represents some much needed depth.

Breshad Perriman

Wide receiver Breshad Perriman signed a one-year deal to join the Bears, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Perriman is a deep threat and has averaged 16.5 years per reception in his career. He struggled in the Lions' preseason finale against the Colts, dropping two passes with just one catch for six yards.

To make room for the roster additions, from both the waiver wire and signings, roster moves will need to be made. It's expected that Danny Trevathan will be added to the short-term injured reserve list. And Bears' rookie offensive tackle Teven Jenkins will also go to IR.

That's two spots, which mean a third move would need to be made.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!