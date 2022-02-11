Bears 2021 ILB review: Roquan Smith continues to shine

The Chicago Bears wrapped another disappointing season that resulted in the firings of general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy. With the offseason in full swing, it provides an opportunity for the new regime in GM Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus to look back at went right, what went wrong and how to improve in 2022.

Here at Bears Wire, we’re going position by position through the 2021 Bears and grading every player. Next up is inside linebacker, the position group that boasts arguably the team’s best player in Roquan Smith.

PREVIOUS POSITION REVIEWS: QB, RB, WR, TE, OL, DL, OLB

Roquan Smith: A

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

Season stats: 163 total tackles (95 solo), 12 TFLs, 3.0 sacks, 1 interception

Roquan Smith just keeps raising the bar with each season he plays. Though he missed out on another Pro Bowl nomination, Smith showed he’s on his way to becoming the next great linebacker in Bears history. He swarms the ballcarrier on every single play and continues to lower his missed tackle percentage. He’s grown to become the unquestioned leader of the defense in his fourth professional season.

Even in a new defense, Smith stands to shine as the weakside linebacker in the 4-3 base. The only real question surrounding him is if/when he signs a contract extension. Smith is under contract for one more season after the Bears picked up his fifth-year option last year. But as long as he’s on the Bears, Smith will be be in the conversation for team MVP.

Alec Ogletree: C+

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Season stats: 87 total tackles (55 solo), 5 TFLs, 0 sacks

Statistically speaking, Alec Ogletree didn’t have a stellar season in what could be his lone season with the Bears. But considering he was signed during training camp after playing just two games in 2020, he filled in as the other starting linebacker fairly well given the circumstances. Ogletree was signed for depth, but quickly found himself in the starting lineup due to injuries to Danny Trevathan. The veteran linebacker had some standout games, particularly early in the season. But he also had some rough stretches, particularly as the year wore on and became more of a liability than an asset.

Story continues

Ogletree was a low-risk signing that wound up being more crucial than originally anticipated. His play didn’t make or break the Bears, but it would be surprising to see him return in 2022.

Danny Trevathan: F

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Season stats: 19 total tackles (8 solo), 1 TFL, 0 sacks

What a disastrous season for Danny Trevathan. After showing signs of slowing down in 2020, Trevathan completely broke down in 2021. Injuries caused him to miss most of training camp and after one preseason game, he was lost for the first part of the year. Even when he returned, Trevathan couldn’t overtake Ogletree for his old starting job back and played in just five games, often struggling. After his lone start in week nine, Trevathan was lost for the year due to another injury.

Trevathan was once an underrated linebacker in the league and a leader on the Bears defense. Those days are over and he’ll be a prime candidate to be cut later this offseason.

Christian Jones: C-

AP Photo/Duane Burleson

Season stats: 24 total tackles (13 solo), 0 TFLs, 0 sacks

Christian Jones came back to the Bears this offseason to be a depth linebacker and special teams contributor. His return to Chicago after a few years in Detroit was pretty uneventful, minus a coin flip snafu against the Lions and being named a captain the most times last season.

Jones saw some time on defense, but primarily got his snaps on special teams coverages. He can play in a 4-3 defense, but his return to the team is up in the air with a new regime.

Joel Iyiegbuniwe: C-

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Season stats: 4 total tackles (4 solo), 0 TFLs, 0 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Outside of one key forced fumble that led to a special teams touchdown, Joel Iyiegbuniwe had a pretty quiet season. He was once again a main contributor on special teams, which seems to be the best role for the former 2018 fourth-round draft pick. There’s a chance the Bears re-sign him to continue providing special teams help, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see him latch on with another team this offseason.

Caleb Johnson: B-

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Season stats: 8 total tackles (4 solo), 0 TFLs, 0 sacks, 1 fumble recovery

Caleb Johnson was a preseason standout on defense and that led to key role on special teams in the regular season. Johnson made sure his moments counted, making timely tackles in coverage. Should he be invited back to training camp, Johnson has a chance to turn some heads.

[listicle id=501076]

1

1