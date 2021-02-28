Bears 2021 free agency preview: Will Mario Edwards Jr. return to Chicago?

The Chicago Bears have found plenty of success on the defensive line over the last few years, which has to do with their big-name starters and key rotational pieces. One of those key reserves is Mario Edwards Jr., who joined the team just before the start of the regular season.

Edwards had a solid year with Chicago, but his future with the franchise could be in doubt, which could have more to do with his actions off the field — and he’s also suspended for the first two games in 2021.

Looking ahead to free agency, we’re breaking down every Bears free agent’s 2020 season, including the team’s need at the position and predicting whether they stay or go in free agency.

After looking at wide receiver Allen Robinson, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris, kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson, kicker Cairo Santos, safety Tashaun Gipson, defensive end Brent Urban, offensive lineman Germain Ifedi, and safety Deon Bush, we’re continuing with Edwards, another key rotational player on the defensive line.

2020 stats

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

17 total tackles

4 sacks

2 total stuffs

1 pass defensed

2020 review

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Another one of those surprise studs on the defensive line was Edwards, who the Bears scooped up just before the start of the season. Edwards had an impressive season under defensive line coach Jay Rodgers, where he totaled 17 tackles, four sacks and one pass defensed. There are some off-field concerns -- including a two-game suspension at the start of the 2021 season -- which makes you wonder if Edwards will be back next season. But he certainly was one of the better free-agent additions last offseason.

Positional need: Moderate

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Defensive line isn't the biggest need on this roster heading into 2021, as they're essentially set with returning starters Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman and Bilal Nichols. But one of the strengths of this unit has been their depth behind those stalwarts, and their key reserves from a season ago are all free agents. You figure Chicago will attempt to re-sign some of its key rotational pieces from last season, which includes Edwards.

The future

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears have quite a few in-house free agents, and general manager Ryan Pace should make it a priority to re-sign a good chunk of those players. For a defensive line group that has been the strength of this team over the last few seasons, bringing back a key rotational player like Edwards would certainly help this defensive line with continuity. The 2021 salary cap, which is expected to decrease by roughly $18 million this season, will make things difficult for teams all around. So bringing back someone like Edwards on a team-friendly deal -- especially with defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris expected to depart in free agency -- feels like a move Pace might make.

