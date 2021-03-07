Bears 2021 free agency preview: Will Chicago bring back Sherrick McManis?

Sherrick McManis has been with the Chicago Bears for the last nine years, where he’s been one of the NFL’s most dependable special teams players and provided valuable depth at defensive back. With McManis once again a free agent, will Chicago once again lock him up to an affordable one-year deal?

Looking ahead to free agency, we’re breaking down every Bears free agent’s 2020 season, including the team’s need at the position and predicting whether they stay or go in free agency.

After looking at wide receiver Allen Robinson, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris, kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson, kicker Cairo Santos, safety Tashaun Gipson, defensive end Brent Urban, offensive lineman Germain Ifedi, safety Deon Bush, defensive end Mario Edwards Jr., safety DeAndre Houston-Carson, punter Pat O’Donnell, outside linebacker Barkevious Mingo and nose tackle John Jenkins we’re continuing with McManis.

2020 stats

AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton

12 total tackles

1 forced fumble

1 interception

1 pass deflection

2020 review

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

McManis is one of the best special teamers in the league, which is one of the reasons why the Bears keep bringing him back year after year. But he's also proven to be reliable depth in the secondary, where he's served both as cornerback and safety depth for the Bears. McManis had his struggles with injuries once again, but he was able to step in on occasion at safety. He's once again a free agent next month, and we'll see if Chicago decides to keep one of their most valuable special teamers and reserve defensive backs around at an affordable price.

Positional Need: High

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Considering Eddie Jackson is the only safety currently under contract for the Bears in 2021, safety is certainly a priority this offseason. They don't just need one safety, they need several, which is why it would make sense for Chicago to re-sign their own pending free agents. Bringing back McManis would be smart for several reasons, including his contributions on special teams, versatility in the defensive backfield and he's affordable. McManis has been the Bears' longest-tenured player currently on the roster for a reason.

The future

Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

McManis is the longest-tenured Bear for good reason. He's been one of the best special teamers in the NFL and reliable defensive back depth over the years, and the Bears keep rewarding him with one-year extensions. While McManis isn't one the higher profile free agents, he's proven to be invaluable on special teams and as a reserve in the defensive backfield. And he's come at an affordable price along the way. Chicago should bring him back on another one-year deal to keep a solid special teamer and reliable safety on the roster in 2021.

