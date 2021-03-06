Bears 2021 free agency preview: Should Chicago bring back John Jenkins?

Alyssa Barbieri
·2 min read
Arguably the biggest loss for the Chicago Bears last season was Eddie Goldman’s absence, which left Chicago without a nose tackle. The Bears brought back a familiar face in John Jenkins, who played a lot of nose tackle alongside Bilal Nichols. Chicago let Jenkins leave in free agency back in 2017, and now they face a similar situation following his one-year stint with the team last year.

Looking ahead to free agency, we’re breaking down every Bears free agent’s 2020 season, including the team’s need at the position and predicting whether they stay or go in free agency.

After looking at wide receiver Allen Robinson, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris, kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson, kicker Cairo Santos, safety Tashaun Gipson, defensive end Brent Urban, offensive lineman Germain Ifedi, safety Deon Bush, defensive end Mario Edwards Jr., safety DeAndre Houston-Carson, punter Pat O’Donnell, and outside linebacker Barkevious Mingo, we’re continuing with Jenkins.

2020 stats

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

  • 21 total tackles

  • 1 pass defensed

2020 review

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

With Goldman opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns, Jenkins made the most sense to bring in during his absence. Jenkins played his second stint with the Bears, where he provided some solid depth behind Bilal Nichols at nose tackle. He proved to be a solid run defender, which Chicago certainly missed without Goldman. Jenkins had 21 total tackles and one pass defensed. With Goldman most likely returning in 2021, the Bears must decide what to do with Jenkins -- bring him back or let him walk.

Positional Need: Moderate

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Defensive line isn’t the biggest need on this roster heading into 2021, as they’re essentially set with returning starters Akiem Hicks, Goldman and Nichols. But one of the strengths of this unit has been their depth behind those stalwarts, and their key reserves from a season ago are all free agents. While it makes sense to potentially bring back guys like Brent Urban and Mario Edwards, Goldman's projected return to the roster could leave Jenkins the odd man out.

The future

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

While the Bears are set with their starting defensive line heading into 2021, they are in need of quality depth behind Hicks, Goldman and Nichols. Jenkins While Roy Robertson-Harris is likely gone with Urban and Edwards possible to return, Jenkins provides depth at nose tackle that those player do not. With the salary cap a big issue this offseason, Chicago could let Jenkins test the free agent market and sign him to the veteran minimum if he doesn't sign elsewhere.

