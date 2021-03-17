Bears 2021 free agency is one of Chicago sports’ top disappointments

Chicago already wants to forget Bears 2021 free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

What is the textbook definition of a sports disappointment? Is it a critical loss in one game…or should one’s disappointment be judged on a full season? Or seasons?

How do draft picks fit into that equation? Some thought-to-be bad draft picks end up having great careers. And celebrated ones fall by the wayside (see Kevin White).

And can a major disappointment happen away from the playing surface? Say…free agency season?

Thankfully, Kyle Brandt of Good Morning Football put some of this in perspective. On Wednesday’s edition, he stated that the Bears’ failure to land Seahawks’ quarterback Russell Wilson in a trade –and how the Bears pivoted to sign Andy Dalton instead-- was one of the most disappointing moments in Chicago sports over the last quarter century.

“We have to take a moment, to let it sink in that Andy Dalton is the Bears QB. Andy Dalton.”@KyleBrandt gets into his emotions this morning. pic.twitter.com/hxH2z8xhaG — GMFB (@gmfb) March 17, 2021

And judging how Bears Twitter completely melted down Tuesday, he’s not wrong.

But that got us thinking: What would be on the list of the greatest disappointments in Chicago sports history over the last 25 years?

This list was not an easy one to make. And the crazy part is that we left several moments on the cutting room floor. So here goes…

