Bears 2021 first quarter awards: MVP, most improved, top rookie and more

The Chicago Bears have made it through the first quarter of the 2021 NFL season exactly where many pictured them to be, although it happened a little differently than many expected.

Chicago currently sits at 2-2 with expected wins over the Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions and losses to some very talented teams in the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns.

These first four weeks have paved the way for some impressive performances, as well as some unexpected surprises — both good and bad.

Here are our first-quarter awards, including team MVP, top offensive and defensive players, most improved and most disappointing, top rookie and best newcomer.

Most Valuable Player: RB David Montgomery

Despite the Bears offense ranking among the worst in the NFL, Montgomery has been playing at a high level in his third season. Montgomery has been arguably the best running back in the NFC. He ranks fifth in the NFL in rushing yards (309), fourth in yards after contact (148) and is tied for the second-most touchdowns (3). He’s recorded two 100-yard games this season, despite an offensive play caller that isn’t keen to running the ball. The offense essentially runs through Montgomery, which makes his knee sprain, which will sideline him for 4-5 weeks, even more brutal.

Top Offensive Player: RB David Montgomery

The Bears best offensive player has been Montgomery, and it’s not even close. Montgomery is the player that’s contributed most to the mild success this offense has found through the first quarter of the season, which makes his 4-5 week absence with a knee sprain all the more troubling. While the stats do enough to back that up — being fifth in the league in rushing yards, fourth in yards after contact and garnering two nominations for FedEx Ground Player of the Week — it’s about the bigger picture of what he’s done for the offense, and essentially helping rookie quarterback Justin Fields.

Top Defensive Player: CB Jaylon Johnson

Losing Kyle Fuller has been rough, but Johnson’s emergence this season has helped make up for his loss. Johnson has quietly been having an impressive second season. Through the first four weeks, Johnson has 6 pass breakups (2nd in NFL), allowed a 42.1 completion percentage (8th in NFL), 42.7 passer rating for opposing quarterbacks (3rd in NFL), 1 interception, 0 touchdowns allowed, given up 125 yards and has an 81.1 PFF grade (3rd in NFL). He’s quickly developing into a lockdown corner the Bears miss in Fuller. This honor could’ve just as easily gone to outside linebacker Robert Quinn, who has been an absolute force this season. But with Johnson and Quinn both playing at elite levels right now, I had to share the love (see more on Quinn below).

Most Improved: OLB Robert Quinn

Quinn has looked like an entirely different player this season for the Bears in the best possible way, and he’s an early contender for Comeback Player of the Year. Quinn has been Chicago’s most dominant pass rusher, notching a team-best 4.5 sacks, 7 QB hits, 12 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and a forced fumble. Quinn has recorded at least 0.5 sack in all four games this season, and he’s been part of a dominant pass rush duo alongside Khalil Mack. He’s already exceeded his entire sack total from a year ago, and he’s close to eclipsing his total tackles, as well.

Most Disappointing: TE Cole Kmet

There were high expectations for Kmet heading into his second season, especially given that Year 2 is usually when tight ends tend to have their breakout season. But so far, it’s been an overall disappointing year for Kmet. He hasn’t been as involved in the passing game, where he has just 8 receptions for 59 yards through four games. Kmet has served primarily as a blocker, but the Bears need to get their young second-round tight end more involved on offense in the coming games.

Top Rookie: QB Justin Fields

While it hasn’t all been pretty with Fields, the young rookie quarterback has done enough to give fans hope for the future of this franchise with him under center. Fields’ numbers haven’t been anything to write home about — as he’s completing 48% of his passes for 347 yards and 2 interceptions — especially in his first NFL start, where his head coach threw him to the wolves. But it was the Lions game where he showed his deep ball accuracy, connecting with Darnell Mooney and Allen Robinson on five passes of 15-plus yards. Fields has all of the tools to be Chicago’s franchise quarterback for years to come, and it’s finally his time to shine now that he’s been named the starter moving forward.

Top Newcomer: ILB Alec Ogletree

Landing Ogletree has been the Bears’ best free-agent acquisition through these first four games, especially given they essentially picked him off the street at a more-than-affordable price. With Danny Trevathan landing on short-term IR with a knee injury, Ogletree stepped right in beside Roquan Smith and has played like someone who wants to keep the starting job on a more permanent basis. Ogletree had his best game of the season last Sunday against the Lions, where he had 12 tackles, a tackle for loss, and a pass deflection.

