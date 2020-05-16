Bears 2020 schedule: Does Tom Brady make Buccaneers immediate contenders?

The Game

The Bears will play their first prime time game of the season when they welcome the Buccaneers to Soldier Field for Thursday Night Football on October 8. With Tampa's high-profile acquisitions, this matchup will look quite different than the last time the teams met, when Mitchell Trubisky threw six touchdown passes in a 48-10 rout on September 30, 2018.



Players to Watch

It can't be anyone but Tom Brady. No, not even Gronk. When the season starts, Brady will take his first snaps for a team other than the New England Patriots. How Brady meshes with Bruce Arians' system with so many weapons at his disposal (including the elite WR duo of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin) will be of great import not just to the Buccaneers, but the league at large. The networks agree, as Tampa Bay will have five prime time games, most in the NFL.



Additions & Subtractions

The Buccaneers made a national splash not once, but twice after free agency opened. First, they lured the six-time Super Bowl champion Brady to Florida. Then, they traded for his favorite target, Rob Gronkowski, who will come out of a short retirement to re-team with Brady. GM Jason Licht also drafted OT Tristan Wirfs out of Iowa to help protect the 42-year old Brady.



Key Storyline

Will Brady instantly make the Buccaneers Super Bowl contenders? It would seem all the pieces are in place to make the best out of Brady's twilight seasons, with offensive weapons galore and a defense that improved greatly last season under defensive coordinator and former Jets head coach Todd Bowles. However, the best-laid plans often get waylaid; regardless, Brady's navigation of his first season in a new locale will be must-see TV.



