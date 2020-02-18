Bears' 2020 offseason dates you need to know

Bryan Perez
NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears 2020 offseason feels like it's been underway for a while, but the reality is it's just getting started. The fun gets underway in March when unrestricted free agency kicks off, followed by the 2020 NFL Draft – when GM Ryan Pace will try to flip Chicago's two second-round picks into potential starters for a team that isn't that far away from contending for a Super Bowl.

Here are the key dates to bookmark in your calendar for the Bears' offseason:

February 2020

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

  • Feb. 24-March 1 – NFL Scouting Combine

  • Feb. 25 – Ryan Pace/Matt Nagy meet with media at NFL Combine
     

March 2020

  • Feb. 24 – March 1 – NFL Scouting Combine

  • March 18 – Free agency and new league year begins


April 2020

  • April 7 – Ed Block Courage Award presentation

  • April 20 – Bears may begin offseason workout programs

  • April 21 – Brian Piccolo Awards presented to rookie and veteran

  • April 21 – Ryan Pace will speak with the media ahead of NFL Draft

  • April 23-25 – 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas
     

May 2020

  • May 8-10 – Bears rookie minicamp at Halas Hall

  • May 16 – Bears Care Gala at Soldier Field

  • May 27 – May 29 – OTA practices


JUNE 2020

  • June 2-4 – OTA practices

  • June 8 – 11 – OTA practices

  • June 16-18 – Mandatory full-squad minicamp

Bears' 2020 offseason dates you need to know originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

What to Read Next