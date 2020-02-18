Bears' 2020 offseason dates you need to know
The Bears 2020 offseason feels like it's been underway for a while, but the reality is it's just getting started. The fun gets underway in March when unrestricted free agency kicks off, followed by the 2020 NFL Draft – when GM Ryan Pace will try to flip Chicago's two second-round picks into potential starters for a team that isn't that far away from contending for a Super Bowl.
Here are the key dates to bookmark in your calendar for the Bears' offseason:
February 2020
Feb. 24-March 1 – NFL Scouting Combine
Feb. 25 – Ryan Pace/Matt Nagy meet with media at NFL Combine
March 2020
March 18 – Free agency and new league year begins
April 2020
April 7 – Ed Block Courage Award presentation
April 20 – Bears may begin offseason workout programs
April 21 – Brian Piccolo Awards presented to rookie and veteran
April 21 – Ryan Pace will speak with the media ahead of NFL Draft
April 23-25 – 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas
May 2020
May 8-10 – Bears rookie minicamp at Halas Hall
May 16 – Bears Care Gala at Soldier Field
May 27 – May 29 – OTA practices
JUNE 2020
June 2-4 – OTA practices
June 8 – 11 – OTA practices
June 16-18 – Mandatory full-squad minicamp
Bears' 2020 offseason dates you need to know originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago