Bears' 2020 offseason dates you need to know

The Bears 2020 offseason feels like it's been underway for a while, but the reality is it's just getting started. The fun gets underway in March when unrestricted free agency kicks off, followed by the 2020 NFL Draft – when GM Ryan Pace will try to flip Chicago's two second-round picks into potential starters for a team that isn't that far away from contending for a Super Bowl.

Here are the key dates to bookmark in your calendar for the Bears' offseason:

February 2020

Feb. 24-March 1 – NFL Scouting Combine

Feb. 25 – Ryan Pace/Matt Nagy meet with media at NFL Combine





March 2020

March 18 – Free agency and new league year begins



April 2020



April 7 – Ed Block Courage Award presentation

April 20 – Bears may begin offseason workout programs

April 21 – Brian Piccolo Awards presented to rookie and veteran

April 21 – Ryan Pace will speak with the media ahead of NFL Draft

April 23-25 – 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas





May 2020

May 8-10 – Bears rookie minicamp at Halas Hall

May 16 – Bears Care Gala at Soldier Field

May 27 – May 29 – OTA practices



JUNE 2020



June 2-4 – OTA practices

June 8 – 11 – OTA practices

June 16-18 – Mandatory full-squad minicamp

