Bears 2018 rookie class graded as one of best in NFL originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Ryan Pace's success in the NFL draft has been a big reason for the Bears success.

The team's home-grown talent is developing and bolstering the roster on both side of the ball, even in their first season.

The 2018 class of rookies produced a few starters and a few more regular contributors, receiving an "A-minus" grade from NFL.com's rookie grades.

"Few clubs reaped a better haul from the first two rounds of the 2018 draft than Chicago," Jeremy Bergman wrote.

The writer was complimentary of the Bears first three picks in particular, with Roquan Smith, James Daniels and Anthony Miller all playing big roles in the team's breakout season.

121 tackles. 5 sacks. 1 interception.



Rookie LB @RoquanSmith1 made plays all over the field in 2018! pic.twitter.com/9y88yWPgRC



— NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2019

He also gave Bilal Nichols the credit he deserved for his surprising season on the defensive line.

The only team that received a higher grade for their rookie class was the Indianapolis Colts, with a full "A" grade, and no other team in the NFC North was higher than a "B."