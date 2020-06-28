Bears' 2018 defense named NFL's second best of decade by PFF

The Bears' defense paved the way to making the playoffs in 2018, and that unit recently was recognized for its greatness.

PFF ranked the 2018 Bears as the second best defense of the 2010s (by WAR), only trailing the 2015 Broncos. Coming in third and fourth are the 2017 Jaguars and 2013 Seahawks.

Best defenses of the decade, per PFF WAR:



1. 2015 Broncos

2. 2018 Bears

3. 2017 Jaguars

In 2018, the Bears' defense ranked first in points against (283), forced turnovers (36), interceptions (27), yards gained/pass (5.3), total rushing yards (1,280) and touchdowns allowed (5), and turnover percentage (19.5). They ranked third in total yards against (4,795).

For comparison, the 2015 Broncos ranked first in yards against (4,530), passing yards allowed (3,193), yards allowed/pass (5.1) and rushing yards/attempt (3.3). They forced 27 turnovers, No. 4 in the league.

The Broncos won the Super Bowl that season while the Bears lost in the 2018 wild-card round. Nevertheless, Bears fans will remember that defense for being a historically great unit.

