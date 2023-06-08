Bears have 2 preseason games that will air live on NFL Network

The NFL announced that 23 preseason games will be carried live on NFL Network in August.

There will be two Bears preseason games that will air live on NFL Network: Bears vs. Titans (Aug. 12, 12 p.m. CT) and Bears at Colts (Aug. 19, 6 p.m. CT).

Those two Bears games on NFL Network will be blacked out in Chicago markets. Locally, they can be seen on FOX 32, which features the broadcast team of Adam Amin and Jim Miller, as well as the ESPN 1000 radio team of Jeff Joniak and Tom Thayer.

NFL Network will carry 23 live preseason games, they announced: pic.twitter.com/5WhZ1TMXei — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 8, 2023

The Bears’ preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field won’t be aired nationally and will be carried on FOX 32.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire