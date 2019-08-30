Bears 15, Titans 19: With the preseason over, whose arrow is up and whose arrow is down?

The Bears and the Titans faced off at Soldier Field on Thursday night, the last of four preseason games for both teams. Without any starters playing, Matt Nagy and co. got a great look at depth options across multiple positions, and will now have until Saturday afternoon to decide on a final 53. Following the Bears' 15-19 loss to the Titans, here's whose arrow is up and whose arrow is down:

(Hon. mention: Jesper Horsted)

Arrow Up: Tyler Bray

It is legitimately difficult to decipher a whole lot from the last preseason game, but Tyler Bray deserves some credit - he operated the offense efficiently. On the night, Bray went 28-of-40 with 334 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. His only touchdown throw of the night came on a beautiful back-shoulder fade to tight end Jesper Horsted. His position on the depth chart is set in stone, but for a guy who sees little to no game action after the last preseason game, it's nice to see Bray succeed.

Arrow Down: Aaron Lynch

It's entirely possible that Lynch was out there for the entire first half simply because it was his first game back from an elbow injury suffered in Bourbonnais; we'll see what Matt Nagy says about it. Still – in 2019, it's never reassuring when a presumed roster lock is playing until halftime of the last preseason game. Even with Lynch, the Bears' edge-rushing depth is questionable.

Arrow Up: Alex Bars

All eyes were on Bars heading into Thursday night's game, as the undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame was more or less playing for the swing tackle spot on the final 53. He started the game at left tackle, and people liked what they saw:

Jesper Horsted has looked outstanding the past 2 games. Alex Bars also looking good at OT. #Bears — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) August 30, 2019





Alex Bars is at left tackle again and you know what guys? He's good . . . and getting better with each snap. — Hub Arkush (@Hub_Arkush) August 30, 2019

HOLY COW is Alex Bars owning his guy out there at left tackle, I know it's against the 2's & 3's but damn, it's man vs. boys time... looks like he's been playing LT for years. — Ken Mitchell (@WCGBearsDenDude) August 30, 2019





Arrow Down: Ryan Nall

It's not so much that Nall played poorly. The 2nd year running back had 32 yards on 9 carries, averaging 3.6 yards per rush. But on a night when you learn more about the team from who *doesn't* play, it feels telling that Kerrith Whyte Jr. was essentially held out on Thursday night. Whyte's had a handful of flashy moments throughout the preseason, and his value in the return game (which was manned by John Franklin III and Clifton Duck tonight, another tea leaf worth reading) may be what sends Nall back to the Bears' practice squad for the second straight season.





Arrow Up: James Vaughters

No one on the Bears has played their way onto the roster more than Vaughters. The Chicago native had a sack in the 2nd quarter, bringing his preseason total to three. Considering Vaughters also has two forced fumbles, it's hard to imagine a scenario where he's not on the roster in some capacity.

Arrow Down, But Then Up?: Eddy Pineiro

It's just never easy, is it? Pineiro had the couple thousand fans in attendance at Soldier Field in a panic when he opened the night with a badly-shanked extra point attempt. He recovered after that, hitting three field goals from 32, 39, and 34, respectively. If you're looking for a silver lining, both Pineiro and the Bears talked frequently this week about wanting to see how the kicker responds after misses. While none were quite as impressive as his 58-yarder in Indianapolis, Pineiro deserves some credit for salvaging what could have been a disastrous night.

