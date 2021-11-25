Bears take 13-7 lead into halftime

The Lions got on the board first on Thanksgiving, but the Bears have the lead at halftime in Detroit.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff threw a touchdown to wide receiver Josh Reynolds early in the first quarter, but the Bears scored all the rest of the points in the first half. The last of those points came on a Cairo Santos field goal as time expired in the second quarter and the Bears lead 13-7 as a result.

The lead could be even bigger. Santos kicked his first field goal after the Bears drove to the Lions’ 10-yard-line, but Andy Dalton couldn’t get them in the end zone and was nearly picked off by Lions corner Amani Oruwariye in the end zone. After Robert Quinn forced a Goff fumble on a sack and set the Bears up in Lions territory, Dalton was intercepted by Oruwariye in the end zone to kill another scoring chance.

The Lions have only picked up 24 yards since their game-opening touchdown drive and have hurt themselves with five offensive penalties. Their bid for a comeback looks like it will come without running back D'Andre Swift as he has not returned from a shoulder injury that sent him to the locker room.

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith left with a hamstring injury and wide receiver Marquise Goodwin has a foot injury. All three players were called questionable to return by their teams.

