The Bears offense has put together a pair of scoring drives to open Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium.

Wide receiver Byron Pringle scored his first touchdown as a Bear on a four-yard toss from Trevor Siemian early in the second quarter. The score put the Bears up 10-7 over the Jets.

Siemian helped set up the score with 20- and 31-yard passes to wide receiver Chase Claypool. Claypool outfought Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner for the second of those long gainers.

Siemian is starting in place of Justin Fields despite suffering an oblique injury during warmups. He is 7-of-9 for 120 yards, so the quarterback change has not been a negative for the Bears.

Both teams have seen a starting tackle leave the game. Jets right tackle Cedric Ogbuehi is questionable to return with a groin injury and Bears right tackle Riley Reiff is questionable with a shoulder injury.

Bears up 10-7 after Trevor Siemian TD pass originally appeared on Pro Football Talk