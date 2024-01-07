Bearkats victorious in first CUSA game

Jan. 6—HUNTSVILLE — In its first-ever Conference USA game, Sam Houston battled Louisiana Tech until the end before claiming its first conference win.

The Bearkats (8-8, 1-0 CUSA) held a two-point lead with five seconds remaining in the game before junior Lamar Wilkerson iced the game with two free throws. The guard hit his one-and-one shot to give Sam Houston the four-point lead.

Sam Houston avoided a foul on a three-pointer to grab the 81-77 win over the Bulldogs.