Bearkats find new DC

Jan. 21—HUNTSVILLE — After the departure of defensive coordinator Joe Morris, Sam Houston is set to hire Skyler Cassity from Abilene Christian University to its coaching staff, per multiple reports.

Cassity was named as the Wildcats' defensive coordinator in January 2022. At ACU, he led the defense that held opponents to the lowest in the UAC last season, with 330.8 yards per game.

Over the years, Sam Houston has been strong in the run defense and Cassity brings the same mentality. At ACU, his defense limited opponents to 104.1 yards per game, which was best in the UAC.

Cassity coached outside linebackers for three seasons at Texas Tech before helping Missouri State. Before that, he served as a graduate assistant at Texas State in 2017.

Cassity is a 29-year-old and is one of the youngest coordinators in the FBS. While the move might be risky for the Kats' he will be paired with associated head coach Clayton Carlin who was the longtime defensive coordinator for Sam Houston.

Cassity was named to Dave Campbell's Texas Football's 40-under-40 list.

The Kats will get their first look at the new DC when they open their season on Aug. 31 against Rice.