Bearkat football hosts auction dinner after spring game

Apr. 15—HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston Football is hosting an auction dinner to help support the program with a steak dinner and live auction.

The event will follow Sam Houston's Spring Football game on Saturday, April 20. The dinner will follow at 6 p.m. at the Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum.

Fans in attendance can expect a steak dinner along with several Bearkat players, coaches and former legends in attendance. After the dinner, there will be a live auction for signed memorabilia. Some of the items up for auction are signed footballs from former quarterback Eric Schmid and current wide receiver Ide Adeyi.

Other items are signed helmets, jerseys and national championship memorabilia.

"We are going to raise money for the Bearkats for academic and nutritional needs. It should be a great way to come and hang out with the Bearkats, raise some money and have fun," head coach K.C. Keeler said on a video via X (formerly known as Twitter.)

Prices start at $125 for single tickets. Bowl tables include eight seats, dinner and two drink vouchers. The Championship Table costs $5,000 including eight seats, dinner and cocktail service and signage at the event.

