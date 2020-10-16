Beardless Joe Thornton looks years younger as he joins Swiss pro team

Beardless Jumbo looks years younger as he joins Swiss team originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As if 2020 couldn’t get any weirder, Sharks legend Joe Thornton still is not sporting his famous beard.

Thornton, who currently is a free agent, is taking time before his next venture and is returning to play for HC Davos, part of the Swiss National League. He has his offseason home in Switzerland.

This is what he looks like right now:

Here is how we’re used to seeing him:

Joe Thornton is such a legend pic.twitter.com/LsxP6DIWwS — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 15, 2020

Thornton initially shaved his beard back in May, and it looks like he's decided to keep the clean-shaven look.

This isn’t the first time he’s gone with the fresh-face look. Sharks defenseman Brent Burns once helped Jumbo once shave off all of his facial hair in 2018. Thornton told reporters he immediately regretted doing it. Luckily, it didn’t take long to grow back.

Many expect Thornton to return to the Sharks, but there have been recent reports that the Maple Leafs and Thornton have "mutual interest" in free agency.

Regardless, Sharks GM Doug Wilson said the team is leaving an open spot for Jumbo, and has made it very clear the impact Thornton has had on the organization after 15 seasons with the team across his 23-year career.

The four-time All-Star also could be reunited with Patrick Marleau, who just signed a one-year contract with San Jose on Tuesday. Marleau previously had been with the Sharks for most of two decades (along with a brief stint in Toronto) before being traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins at the trade deadline last season.