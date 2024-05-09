Beard set to miss Wales summer programme as Morgan returns

Lock Adam Beard is set to miss Wales' summer matches because of an ankle injury but World Cup captain Jac Morgan is set to return to action this weekend.

Wales play South Africa on 22 June at Twickenham before travelling to Australia in July for two Tests in Sydney and Melbourne and a game against Queensland Reds in Brisbane.

Beard, 28, was injured during the Ospreys' 61-24 defeat by Bulls on 27 April after landing awkwardly.

"He fell out of a line-out and hurt his ankle," said Ospreys head coach Toby Booth.

"I can't see him playing for the rest of the season and it will be difficult for him to tour this summer.

"You have to get to a certain point before we can give exact timings but we are looking at months rather than weeks. I would have thought we would be looking at pre-season for us and in hindsight sometimes for a player that is a good thing."

British and Irish Lions lock Beard has won 56 caps and has been a regular in Warren Gatland's Wales side during the 2023 World Cup and this year's Six Nations.

"He probably can't remember when he did a pre-season with us," added Booth.

"He has played a hell of a lot of rugby with Wales at the World Cup and he has been brilliant. He is very durable and does not get injured much.

"It will be a new experience for him but ultimately he will come back stronger for it and raring to go."

Morgan is being lined up for his first game of the year in Ospreys' trip to Leinster on Saturday. The flanker has not played since undergoing knee surgery last December.

But Ospreys say the back-row, who led Wales to the World Cup quarter-finals last year, is available for selection.

"Long-term injuries are difficult to deal with emotionally," said Booth.

"Having Jac back is great and there is a different energy and there is no substitute for strength in depth."

The return of his World Cup co-captains - alongside hooker Dewi Lake - will also be welcome news for Wales head coach Gatland, before the summer internationals.

Gatland was without both Morgan and Lake for the entire Six Nations when Exeter's Dafydd Jenkins took over the captaincy.

Leicester flanker Tommy Reffell wore Wales' number seven jersey, in a campaign that saw Wales finish bottom of the championship for the first time in 21 years.

Cardiff number eight Taulupe Faletau has been ruled out of Wales' summer programme following a shoulder injury just 30 minutes into his first appearance since the World Cup.