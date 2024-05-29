Beard out as CSUB baseball coach

Jeremy Beard will no longer be head baseball coach at Cal State Bakersfield, the university announced in a news release Tuesday.

The news release did not specify if Beard resigned or if he was terminated.

"We thank Jeremy for his service to CSUB," said Kyle Conder, assistant vice president and director of athletics. "We wish him and his family well."

Beard coached the Roadrunners for the last eight seasons and had a record of 153-233. In the 2024 season, the Roadrunners were 15-38 and 8-22 in the Big West Conference.

The school will begin its search for the program’s fourth head coach immediately, the release stated.