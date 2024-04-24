Bearcats wallop Bobcats behind eight-run explosion

Apr. 23—BOX SCORE

At Aberdeen

BEARCATS 13, BOBCATS 3

W.F. West 201 800 2 — 13

Aberdeen 200 010 0 — 3

WFW Pitching — Martin (W) 4.1 IP, 3 R (1 ER), 4 BB, 2 SO; Dahlin 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO. Highlights — Jones 2-3, 2B, 3 R, 4 SB; Martin 1-4, 2B, 3 RBI, R; Westlund 2-4, 2 2B, RBI, R, BB

Twenty-four hours after clipping Aberdeen in a pitcher's duel, W.F. West broke out the bats on the road to dismantle its Evergreen Conference foe 13-3 on the road Tuesday night.

With just two league games left for the Bearcats (14-4, 8-2 EvCo), they have clinched the No. 2 seed in the district tournament that kicks off in a couple weeks. They'll face the third-seeded team from the Greater St. Helens League in a quarterfinal on May 7.

Despite giving up five errors, W.F. West broke the game open with an eight-run top of the fourth. Grady Westlund roped an RBI double to put it up two runs then the floodgates opened. Sacrifice fly and RBI single made it 6-2, Miles Martin and Weston Potter connected on two straight two-run doubles to give the Bearcats double digit runs.

Martin, Potter and Deacon Meller combined to drive in seven runs as the middle of W.F. West's lineup. Martin earned the win on the mound with over four innings pitched.

The Bearcats will face Tumwater in a non-league game on Bob Peters Field at Centralia College then turn around next week and face Centralia in the two games for the Swamp Cup to close the regular season.