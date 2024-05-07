Bearcats top Highclimbers for sixth consecutive win

May 6—Box Score

At Recreation Park

BEARCATS 12, HIGHCLIMBERS 2 (5 inn.)

Shelton200 00 — 2

W.F. West134 4X — 12

WFW Pitching — Young 5 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Highlights — Froschauer 1-2, HR, RBI, BB, R; Fragner 2-3, 2B, RBI, R; Ozretich 1-2, 3 RBI, 2 R; Middleton 1-2, 2B, RBI, BB, 3 R

The W.F. West softball team came away with a big win on senior night, as the Bearcats topped Shelton 12-2 in five innings on Monday.

Shelton got on the board first with a pair of runs in the opening frame, but the Bearcats (16-4, 10-1 2A EvCo) responded with one in the bottom half to cut the deficit in half.

As the Bearcats started to time up the Shelton pitcher better, they began to string together baserunners, and they took the lead in the bottom of the second.

"Our kids had to sit back and wait," W.F. West coach Kevin Zylstra said. "We did a good job of putting the ball in play."

Four more each in the third and fourth was enough to push the game into run-rule territory.

Addison Froschauer hit a solo home run to lead off the fourth, while Ty Ozretich drove in three runs. Lena Fragner went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI, and Amayah Middleton also drilled a double and brought home a run while scoring three more.

All six senior Bearcats — Fragner, Ozretich, Staysha Fluetsch, Alesandra Arceo, Ella Young and Tamara Deleny — started the game, and Zylstra was happy to see them contribute in their final home game.

With the win, W.F. West keeps pace with Tumwater atop the EvCo standings. The T-Birds have the tiebreaker, so if the Bearcats want the No. 1 seed and the league title, they'll need to defeat Aberdeen on Wednesday and hope Tumwater falls against Centralia or Black Hills.

"We'd love to have that No. 1 spot," Zylstra said. "We're gonna have top of our game to get it."