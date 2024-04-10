Bearcats sweep Wolves for first league win

Apr. 9—The W.F. West girls tennis team came away with its first league win of the season on Tuesday, as the Bearcats topped Black Hills 6-0.

Singles

First: Viviana Ibanez (WFW) beat Cassidy Pearson (BH) 6-0, 6-3

Second: Emma Hamilton (WFW) beat Rory Glassburn (BH) 6-0, 6-0

Third: Alayna Leal (WFW) beat Barrette McKissick (BH) 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

First: Katelyn Wood/Lilly Hueffed (WFW) beat Tarika Deol/Sophie Oakes (BH) 6-1, 6-0

Second: Ema Weerasinghe/Ellie Mittge (WFW) beat Christian Gorski/Emma Teters (BH) 6-0, 6-0

Third: Emery Dalrymple/Joy Pluard (WFW) beat Hanna Bergford/Riona Johnstone (BH) 6-1, 6-3

W.F. West coach Megan Wellander was pleased with the way each player stayed focused, noting that they all self-corrected throughout.

The Bearcats are at home again on Wednesday against Tumwater, while Black Hills will head to Centralia on Thursday.