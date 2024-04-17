Bearcats stay unbeaten with win in Aberdeen

Apr. 16—The W.F. West girls tennis team came away with another win on Tuesday, as the Bearcats topped Aberdeen 4-2 on the road.

Emma Hamilton was the lone Bearcat single to come away with a win on Tuesday, winning 6-0, 6-2, but the Bearcats swept the three doubles matches to clinch the victory.

Katelyn Wood and Lilly Hueffed won 6-0, 6-0, as did Emery Dalrymple and Manta Ceesay. Ema Weerasinghe and Ellie Mittge won their matchup 6-0, 6-1.

"The doubles were very strong today," W.F. West coach Megan Wellander said. "It's really encouraging to see the girls have so much drive and competitive spirit ... This whole team, they want to win, and I want to win. So I'm happy."

Even though Viviana Ibañez and Alayna Leal fell short in their single matches, Wellander noted that they'll adjust and hope to have more success when the Bearcats face Aberdeen again on Thursday.

"They did great," Wellander said. "Hopefully we make some quick adjustments and come back strong."