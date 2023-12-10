Xavier Musketeers host Cincinnati Bearcats in Crosstown Shootout | Live updates

Follow live from Cintas Center as The Enquirer gives you real-time updates of the 91st Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootout between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Xavier Musketeers.

Xavier has won four straight in the rivalry with UC's last win coming in 2018. UC leads the all-time series, 51-39. The Bearcats are trying to win their first game at Cintas Center since 2001.

Xavier (4-5) enters Saturday's matchup on a three-game losing streak. UC (7-0) remained undefeated with a win over Florida Golf Coast on Sunday.

Follow along for live updates and analysis.

Wes Miller takes a timeout | Xavier 33, UC 24, 2:55, 1H

Xavier was approaching six minutes without a made field goal before McKnight's turnaround baseline jumper to make it 31-24. He has a team-high 9 points. Desmond Claude followed with a baseline jumper of his own, forcing UC head coach Wes Miller to burn a timeout.

UC hanging around with offensive rebounds | Xavier 27, UC 24, 3:56, 1H

The Bearcats have 8 second-chance points in the first half and have been able to crash the glass and attack the rim against the Musketeers with 18 points in the paint. Jizzle James now has a game-high 12 points after a three-point play pulled the Bearcats within three.

Xavier is in the bonus and going back to the free-throw line after McKnight took a hard foul from UC's Viktor Lahkin in transition. Both teams are shooting under 35% from the field and just 3-for-19 combined from deep.

Jizzle James heating up for Bearcats | Xavier 23, UC 17, 7:26, 1H

UC guard Jizzle James went on a personal 5-0 run with Claude on the bench, hitting UC's first 3-pointer of the game to pull the Bearcats within a point. Xavier answered with a pair of free throws from Olivari and a triple from McKnight, his first in four games.

Claude is back in the game despite the two fouls and Olivari is going back to the free-throw line at the end of the under-eight media timeout.

Desmond Claude sits with 2 fouls | Xavier 16, UC 10, 11:25, 1H

Xavier's depth will be tested for the rest of the first half after sophomore guard Desmond Claude picked up his second foul of the night at the 12:05 mark. Xavier missed a few great looks from the perimeter but got a 3-point play from Sasa Ciani and a coast-to-coast lay-in from Dayvion McKnight to take an eight-point lead.

UC is just 5-of-17 from the field but got a pull-up jumper from freshman guard Jizzle James to cut the lead to 16-10.

Expect a fight | Xavier 9, UC 6, 15:45, 1H

The defenses have led the way so far in a physical opening four-plus minutes. Xavier is starting Lazar Djokovic for the first time and the freshman opened the game with a basket off a lob from Dayvion McKnight. Xavier's atmosphere took over after center Abou Ousmane and UC big man Aziz Bandaogo were tied up for a jump ball and Ousmane refused to let go. The possession arrow went to Xavier and led to a Desmond Claude bucket.

Xavier is focused on limiting UC's perimeter shooting and the Bearcats are 0-for-3 from beyond the arc to start. Quincy Olivari knocked down the game's lone triple thus far. UC has three offensive rebounds and got a tip-in from John Newman III.

Cincinnati Bearcats are slight betting favorite over Xavier Musketeers

The Bearcats are 1.5-point favorites (-105) for the Crosstown Shootout and the over/under point total is 153.5, according to BetMGM. The Musketeers are -115 to cover the 1.5-point spread.

