Bearcats remain unbeaten with win over Bobcats

Apr. 12—In an anticipated battle of two unbeaten teams, the W.F. West girls golf team topped Aberdeen 118-109 on Thursday at Newaukum Valley.

With the win, the Bearcats are now the last remaining unbeaten team in the EvCo.

Natalie Eklund led the way for W.F. West, shooting a two-over 35 to score 34 points in the Stableford scoring system.

"It was her best round of the year," W.F. West coach Matt Klovdahl said.

Grace Oien shot a 42 and tallied 27 points, Abby Alexander logged a 47 and scored 22 points, and Macee Shannon recorded a 49 for 20 points.

Rounding out the W.F. West scoresheet was freshman Paige Duncan, who shot a 54 to gain 15 points.

"Pretty excited about her game and how it's improving," Klovdahl said. "Looking forward to many good years of golf."

The Bearcats will be back on the course on Monday, when they head north to take on Tumwater at Tumwater Valley.