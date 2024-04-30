Bearcats reach double figures once again in win over Wolves

Apr. 29—BOX SCORE

At Black Hills

BEARCATS 18, WOLVES 0 (5 inn.)

W.F. West012 (14)1 — 18

Black Hills000 00 — 0

WFW Pitching — Dalrymple 5 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 SO. Highlights — L. Fragner 4-5, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 3 R; Froschauer 3-4, 3 RBI, 2 R; Fluetsch 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI, R; K. Fragner 3-4, 3 RBI, 2 R; Dalrymple 3-4, 3 RBI

BH Pitching — Goheen 5 IP, 20 H, 18 R (5 ER), 2 BB, 6 SO. Highlights — Miller 1-2

The W.F. West softball team haven't let off the gas pedal for a week and didn't on Monday in a five-inning pummeling of Black Hills 18-0 in an Evergreen Conference contest in Tumwater.

Over the Bearcats (12-4, 8-1 EvCo) four-game winning streak, they have averaged over 16 runs per game. They broke this latest blowout victory open with a 14-run top of the fourth that turned a 3-0 cushion into a rout.

Of the 20 total hits by W.F. West, 13 of them came in the fourth and most of the damage came with two outs. Kenley Fragner and Aubree Nelson each drove in two runs in the frame. It also took advantage of four Wolves (5-9, 1-7) errors.

Lena Fragner, Addison Froschauer, Staysha Fluetsch, Kenley Fragner, Monroe Dalrymple and Nelson all drove in multiple runs while Lena Fragner led the Bearcats with four hits, two of them doubles. Dalrymple struck out nine in the circle to earn the victory.

Kailey Miller notched the only hit for Black Hills, who face Centralia at home on Wednesday. W.F. West hosts Rochester on Friday in its next league game.