Bearcats lose late to Rider in home finale

Apr. 23—ALEDO — Before Tuesday night's home finale against the Rider Raider lacked big-picture drama but provided an entertaining game between District 5-5A's top two baseball teams. Ultimately, Rider scored four unanswered runs following the Bearcats taking an early 2-0 lead, winning by a final score of 4-2.

In the bottom of the first inning, Aledo junior Brooks Burdine reached base on a single, eventually stole third base after being moved to second and then crossed home plate on a throwing error from catcher to third, which gave the home team an early 1-0 advantage. After that, senior infielder Weston Nance drove in another run on a well-executed sacrifice bunt to double the Bearcats' run total.

In the third inning, Rider cut the deficit in half with an RBI single and didn't score the tying run until the fifth inning. The score remained deadlocked at 2-2 until the visitors scored twice on passed balls in the top of the seventh inning. Aledo's five-, six- and seven-hole hitters were retired in order to close out the contest.

Right hander Matthew Clark started the game for Aledo and had good command but was substituted for senior reliever Luke Saunders, who helped keep Rider's offensive output to a minimum. The teams combined for five hits in the game — three for Rider and two for Aledo.

The teams have one more district game before the postseason begins, and Aledo (20-10-1) will open their playoff run as district champions.