Bearcats homecoming: How to watch Cincinnati vs. Iowa State on TV

The University of Cincinnati football team hosts Iowa State University on Saturday for its 2023 homecoming game. The Cyclones take on the Bearcats at Nippert Stadium starting at noon ET.

The Bearcats lost on the road to BYU, 35-27, in their last game.

Cincinnati vs. Iowa State start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14.

Time: Noon ET.

What channel is Cincinnati vs. Iowa State?

TV: Fox Sports 1.

Stream: Sling, Fubo (offers free trial).

Cincinnati vs. Iowa State will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1. Eric Collins will serve as play-by-play announcer and Devin Gardner will handle analysis.

FS1 can be streamed with select Sling subscriptions and on Fubo, which offers a free trial for potential subscribers.

Cincinnati Bearcats football schedule 2023

Saturday, Sept. 2: vs. Eastern Kentucky. Won 66-13.

Saturday, Sept. 9: at Pittsburgh. Won 27-21.

Saturday, Sept. 16: vs. Miami (Ohio). Lost 34-21 OT.

Saturday, Sept. 23: vs. Oklahoma. Lost 20-6.

Friday, Sept. 29: at BYU. Lost 35-27.

Saturday, Oct. 14: vs. Iowa State.

Saturday, Oct. 21: vs. Baylor.

Saturday, Oct. 28: at Oklahoma State.

Saturday, Nov. 4: vs. UCF.

Saturday, Nov. 11: at Houston.

Saturday, Nov. 18: at West Virginia.

Saturday, Nov. 25: vs. Kansas.

