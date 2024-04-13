Bearcats dominate in Shelton, sweep Highclimbers

Apr. 12—The W.F. West girls tennis team came away with a resounding victory on Thursday, as the Bearcats swept Shelton on the road 6-0.

Every single Bearcat won their match in two sets, and none of them dropped more than two games in a single set.

"They continued to stay consistent and focused," W.F. West coach Megan Wellander said. "A lot of them looked super locked in today."

Viviana Ibanez came away with a 6-2, 6-0 win in the No. 1 singles match, and Emma Hamilton won the No. 2 singles match 6-2, 6-2. Alayna Leal rounded out the singles with a 6-0, 6-1 victory.

The Bearcats were just as dominant in the doubles matches. Katelyn Wood and Lilly Hueffed won the top doubles match 6-2, 6-0, and Ema Weerasinghe dropped just one game in a 6-0, 6-1 victory. Emery Dalrymple and Aubrey Prigmore rounded out the sweep with a 6-2, 6-1 victory.

W.F. West returns home to face Centralia on Monday.