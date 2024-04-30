Bearcats dominate field events at Timberwolf Invite in Vancouver

Apr. 29—Fueled by domination in the field events, the W.F. West boys track and field team came away with a win at the Timberwolf Invite on Saturday in Marysville.

The boys scored 142.5 points, topping second-place Union by more than 30, and they beat several other teams from 3A and 4A.

The Bearcats took second, third, and fourth in the shot put, as Caleb Busse (43-3), Carson Smith (43-1), and Mason Dowling (42-5) all finished with marks within a foot of each other.

Busse won the discus toss with a throw of 159-4, while Dowling took third with a throw of 140 feet and Charles Lawson took fifth with a mark of 133 feet.

Lucas Hoff came out on top in the pole vault (13-9) and the high jump (6-2), and he took second in the javelin throw (146-8).

Kade Mohoric came out on top in the long jump with a leap of 19-4, which topped Goldendale's Raymond Holycross by just half of an inch.

The W.F. West girls also performed well on Saturday, as the Bearcats took fourth. With 98 points, they finished just one point behind third-place Mark Morris and nine behind Heritage, which won.

Amanda Bennett was just one of three to throw the javelin beyond 100 feet, and she won the event with a toss of 113-10. Bennett also took second in the pole vault by clearing the bar at eight feet.

Joy Cushman was the runner-up in the 800, as her time of 2:21.85 was less than a quarter of a second longer than the winner. Ashlen Gruginski took third in the 1600 with a time of 5:29.45.

Leslie Morales came away with top-three finishes in the long jump and triple jump. She finished tied with teammate Trinity Gist in the long jump with a mark of 15-9.5, and she took second in the triple jump with a leap of 34 feet.

The Bearcats are back in action on Wednesday in Olympia at the South Sound Froshowcase.