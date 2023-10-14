Bearcats come out strong in second half, beat Falcons

Oct. 14—The W.F. West football team took a slim halftime lead and turned it into a comfortable non-league win Friday night, beating 3A Prairie 26-8.

The Bearcats (4-3, 3-1 2A EvCo) held things down on defense but mustered just six points in the opening 24 minutes.

That all changed in the second half, when W.F. West took the opening kickoff, scored a touchdown, forced a turnover and got right back in the end zone on a pass from Gage Brumfield to Declan McDonald.

Prairie took the ensuing kickoff to the house, but to a certain extent, that just served to keep the Bearcat offense rolling on the field, and Brumfield hit Tucker Land to make it a three-possession game.

"We had to make some adjustments at halftime, made those adjustments, had some quality drives, and put some points on the board," WFW coach Dan Hill said. "The team responded well in a tight ballgame when it was 6-0."

Brumfield finished with 140 rushing yards on 18 carries to lead the Bearcats, and McDonald had 55 on 14.

W.F. West returns to 2A EvCo play with a clash at Aberdeen that's likely to determine the league's second seed — and hosting rights — in the crossover round.