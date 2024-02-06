Bearcats clinch league title with OT win over Highclimbers

Feb. 6—Box Score

At Shelton

BEARCATS 68, HIGHCLIMBERS 60

W.F. West12 8 22 14 12 — 68

Shelton17 13 13 13 4 — 60

W.F. West (68) — Eiswald 23, Klatush 23, Hoff 7, Brumfield 7, Westlund 6, Potter 2

The W.F. West boys basketball team trailed by 10 at halftime on Monday, but the Bearcats came through in the second half and overtime to come back for a 68-60 OT victory over Shelton to clinch the EvCo title.

The Bearcats (14-5, 11-1 2A EvCo) scored just 20 points in the first half, but the offense came alive in the second. They scored 22 points in the third and 14 in the fourth to force overtime, and then outscored the Highclimbers 12-4 in the extra frame.

Parker Eiswald and Tyler Klatush led the way in the comeback, as they both scored 23 points. They both did most of their damage in the second half and overtime, as Eiswald scored 18 points after halftime and Klatush scored 15, including three 3-pointers.

Eiswald also hauled in 12 rebounds to record a double-double. Lucas Hoff and Gage Brumfield added seven points each, while Grady Westlund scored six and grabbed eight rebounds.

As the No. 1 seed from the EvCo, the Bearcats will host R.A. Long on Saturday at 6 p.m.