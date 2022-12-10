Bear Necessities: WR N’Keal Harry feels like he has ‘a lot to prove’ in final stretch

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

Sitting at 3-10, the Bears’ 2022 season is all but over at this point, as they’ve officially. been eliminated from postseason contention. But there’s still plenty on the line for players on the roster looking to prove themselves — and potentially earn a roster spot in 2023.

One of those is wide receiver N’Keal Harry, who Chicago traded a seventh-round pick to the Patriots to acquire. Harry hasn’t been involved much on offense — he has just five catches for 94 yards and one touchdown.

After being a healthy scratch from Weeks 10-12, Harry made his return to the lineup against the Packers. He only had one catch, but it was a big one. Justin Fields found Harry for a 49-yard completion in one-on-one coverage against Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander.

“Just instincts, really,” Harry said of what happened, via The Athletic. “It was a scramble, so it was a good job by Justin getting out of the pocket. He threw it up. And I just went and did what I’m used to doing.”

It was Harry’s best play of the season, and it’s something that has Bears fans clamoring to see more from the former first-round pick down the stretch.

“It feels good,” Harry said. “But at the end of the day, I know I can do more. I know I can make a bigger impact.”

The Bears took a flier on Harry this offseason when they traded for him, and he has a chance to prove himself over these final four games. With Darnell Mooney done for the year, Harry should hopefully see more opportunities in the passing game, where he could play himself into a contract extension in Chicago.

“I still feel like I got a lot to prove,” he said. “So when I get the opportunity, I just got to make the most of it.”

Story continues

Here’s how the Packers could be eliminated from playoff contention by end of Week 15. READ MORE ON PACKERS WIRE.

Vikings’ success might be difficult to understand but win total isn’t a fluke. READ MORE ON VIKINGS WIRE.

Lions rookie James Houston earns praise from former All-Pro offensive lineman. READ MORE ON LIONS WIRE.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire