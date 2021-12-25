Bear Necessities: Why is Germain Ifedi getting the start over Larry Borom at right tackle?

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

The Chicago Bears are sitting at 4-10, recently eliminated from playoff contention and with nothing essentially to play for except pride. And the future.

It’s a future that head coach Matt Nagy won’t be a part of as the expectation is that he’s going to be fired at season’s end. Which gives Nagy no reason to care about the future of this team, as evidenced by his decision to roll with veteran Germain Ifedi, who won’t be on the Bears next season, instead of rookie Larry Borom, who looks like the future, at right tackle.

Borom, who missed the first few weeks with a high ankle sprain, was inserted into the starting lineup at right tackle with Ifedi sidelined with a knee injury. Borom stepped right into the role and impressed against some of the NFL’s best pass rushers, including T.J. Watt and Nick Bosa.

When Borom landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week, Ifedi returned to the starting lineup in his place, which was expected. But now that Borom is back and ready to go, Nagy told reporters — with a straight face — that Ifedi is the starting right tackle heading into this Seattle Seahawks game.

The decision to go back to Ifedi when Borom has been impressing in his rookie season is another knock against Nagy, and it’s a big reason why Nagy should be fired in-season — even if the Bears have never done it before.

Story continues

