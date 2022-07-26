Bear Necessities: Veterans report for training camp today

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

It’s been a long offseason, but Chicago Bears football is back! The unofficial start to the season begins with training camp as veterans report to Halas Hall in Lake Forest today. They join rookies and quarterbacks, who started reporting on Saturday.

General manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Ebeflus are both meeting with the media today, and we’ll have a full recap of the action here on Bears Wire.

The Bears will hold their first practice on Wednesday, which is closed to the public, with their first open practice slated for Thursday at 10 a.m. CT. Fans are allowed at Halas Hall for 11 open practices, but a free ticket is required (see more here).

There’s some good news this morning as second-round safety Jaquan Brisker is finalizing his four-year rookie deal after a short holdout regarding guaranteed money in the third year of his deal. Brisker will report to camp with the veterans and won’t miss any practices, which is great news for the starting strong safety.

But it’s not all good news following news that star linebacker Roquan Smith won’t be practicing at training camp due to a contract dispute. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, “Smith has not yet received an offer he would remotely consider.” The hope is Poles is able to handle this contract situation as swiftly as he did the Brisker one, which lasted just a few short days.

> For those who missed it last night, safety Jaquan Brisker is finalizing his four-year rookie deal and is expected to report to training camp with veterans today.

> Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for star linebacker Roquan Smith, who’s a training camp holdout as he hasn’t gotten an offer he’d consider. As you can imagine, Bears fans aren’t too happy about it.

> The Bears improved their interior offensive line with the signing of veteran Michael Schofield, who’s the favorite to start at right guard. And Bears fans are feeling a little bit better about the offensive line.

Story continues

> We took a look at the updated depth chart along the offensive line following the Schofield signing.

> We’re getting you ready for the start of training camp with our 90-man roster, a look at the biggest cap hits for the Bears and breaking down whether each position got better or worse this year.

> Mayor Lightfoot shared three proposals for Soldier Field renovations in an attempt to keep the Bears in Chicago. Not that we think it’s going to make any difference.

> Green Bay Police Department reviewing incident with Packers RB A.J. Dillon. Read more on Packers Wire.

> Vikings sign cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. to rookie deal. Read more on Vikings Wire.

> The Lions volunteered to be on Hard Knocks in 2022. Read more on Lions Wire.

1

1